Call for sanctions against Zimbabwean ambassador is ‘posturing’

Zimbabwe says foreign powers and international organisations have resorted to undermining the country's sovereignty by calling for sanctions against Zimbabwe's ambassador to Tanzania in relation to post-election violence on August 1 2018.

Retired Brig-Gen Anselem Sanyatwe headed the Presidential Guard that shot and killed six civilians and left many injured when protesters took to the streets in protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s narrow electoral victory.

Appearing before the Motlanthe commission of inquiry on December 18 2018‚ Sanyatwe said soldiers did not fire at protesters. Instead‚ they sprayed bullets at a 45 degree angle as warning shots‚ despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Last week‚ Sanyatwe and his wife were placed on the US sanctions list‚ much to the anger of Zimbabwe.