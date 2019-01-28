World / Africa

Zimbabwe central bank to allow dollar trading

The bank has bowed to pressure by the country’s business lobby group to change its foreign-exchange policy, which it hopes will prevent an economic collapse

28 January 2019 - 19:25 Godfrey Marawanyika
A Zimbabwean bond note, left, and US dollar in the capital Harare. Picture: REUTERS
A Zimbabwean bond note, left, and US dollar in the capital Harare. Picture: REUTERS

Harare — Zimbabwe’s central bank says it has upgraded its RTGS platform to allow the settlement of transactions in dollars and trading will go live on February 1.

Trading is currently in test mode, it said in a statement.

The change may be a move by the government to end a crippling scarcity of foreign currency that has caused shortages of goods ranging from gasoline to bread.

In a letter to the government by the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) earlier this month, the business lobby group said the government should allow the trading of dollars in a bid to halt an economic collapse that has seen inflation at its highest in 11 years and businesses closing.

“This is a positive move since currently banks were not allowed to do interchange of FX,” said Sifelani Jabangwe, president of the CZI. “The fact that banks are now allowed interchange of FX is a positive step although we are not sure how it would operate. We believe this could actually allow barter trade for clients who have foreign currency.”

Bloomberg

NEWS ANALYSIS: Zimbabwe presents an opportunity for SA financial services firms

Old Mutual and Nedbank say they are committed to growing their operations in Zimbabwe despite the challenges in that market
Companies
5 hours ago

DA to approach UN, ICC and parliament on Zimbabwe crisis

Mmusi Maimane lashed out at what he called Cyril Ramaphosa’s ‘brotherhood of big man politics’ which is pursued at the expense of human rights 
National
6 hours ago

EDITORIAL: What does SA do about Zimbabwe?

The pertinent question is whether the Zimbabwean economy, which is structurally a disaster, can change its spots and how quickly
Opinion
4 days ago

Zimbabwe: tipping close to the edge

Zimbabwe is suffering from a fuel crisis, a foreign currency crisis, an investment crisis and, now, a political crisis. There seems little way out
Features
4 days ago

Zimbabwe ‘determined’ to push ahead with reforms despite bloodshed

The finance minister says the recent unrest and crackdown on protesters is part of the pain of the recovery road map
World
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Mario Draghi blames uncertainty, trade war for ...
World / Europe
2.
Zimbabwe central bank to allow dollar trading
World / Africa
3.
India set for record iron-ore production
World / Asia
4.
Report shows US shutdown subtracted $11bn from GDP
World / Americas

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: Zimbabwe presents an opportunity for SA financial services firms
Companies / Financial Services

DA to approach UN, ICC and parliament on Zimbabwe crisis
National

Zimbabwe: tipping close to the edge
Features / Africa

EDITORIAL: What does SA do about Zimbabwe?
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.