Soldiers patrol Harare as shutdown follows wave of deadly violence

The government more than doubled petrol prices at the weekend after months of shortages that saw drivers queueing for hours to fill up. Essentials such as bread and medicine have also been scarce.

“The information we have received is that two people were shot dead in Chitungwiza (on the outskirts of Harare) and one person in Kadoma (town),” MDC opposition party spokesman Jacob Mafume said.

“This is needless loss of lives. Many have been injured, some of them seriously.” He gave no further details.

On Tuesday, police fired tear gas in the second city Bulawayo after protesters chanted for the removal of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

An AFP reporter witnessed looting in the city, a stronghold of opposition to the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Zimbabwe’s mobile phone networks and internet were partially shut down, with one industry source saying the systems had been jammed and many users complaining of limited access.