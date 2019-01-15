World / Africa

By killing the internet, Zimbabwe kills commerce and lights

15 January 2019 - 14:35 Brian Latham
Picture: 123RF/RAJESH RAJENDRAN NAIR
Picture: 123RF/RAJESH RAJENDRAN NAIR

When the Zimbabwean government ordered internet service providers to shutter parts of the web in an effort to curb anti-government protests, it also plunged homes into darkness because people can’t pay their utilities online. 

Most people in the country use Econet Wireless, Zimbabwe’s Ecocash mobile phone payment system for daily transactions. They buy electricity in units of $5 or less and almost all domestic users are on pre-paid meters, so many buy for $1 at a time.

According to Zimbabwe’s finance ministry less than 5% of commercial transactions in the country involve cash, mainly because it’s hard to find. Instead, Zimbabweans use Ecocash or bank cards.

“Tonight will be spent in darkness,” said John Pedzesai, who sells plants on a sidewalk in the capital, Harare.

Econet, Zimbabwe’s biggest mobile phone company, declined to comment.

Bloomberg

Cashing in on Africa’s lucrative mobile money market

With 87-million monthly users, the mobile money market in Africa is proving lucrative — and it still has ample room to grow
Features
5 days ago

Zimbabwe’s currency woes continue

Everything from fuel to medicines and groceries are in short supply in Zimbabwe following a month-long panic-buying spree
Features
2 months ago

Zimbabwe’s worsening cash crunch

Optimism about the dispensation introduced under Emmerson Mnangagwa is fading amid a cash crunch that has hit the pockets of consumers
Features
7 months ago

Most read

1.
Huawei founder denies in rare interview he spied ...
World / Asia
2.
Hundreds of flights axed as fresh strike hits ...
World / Europe
3.
Blast and shooting at Nairobi hotel and office ...
World / Africa
4.
By killing the internet, Zimbabwe kills commerce ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Russia’s Alrosa returns to mine in Zimbabwe
Companies / Mining

Zimbabwe on the brink as fuel prices double
World / Africa

Zimbabwe fuel-hike protests turn violent‚ ‘overwhelm police’
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.