DRC opposition reneging on unity boosts Kabila protege

“Unity was crucial for the opposition if they wanted to have any credible electoral chance of defeating Kabila’s appointed successor,” said Adeline van Houtte, an analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit. “Without Tshisekedi and Kamerhe on board, Fayulu’s chances of winning are extremely thin given his very small base support. And on their own both Kamerhe and Tshisekedi are unlikely to win.”

Under Kabila the government has said it plans to declare cobalt, of which Congo accounts for two-thirds of global output, a strategic metal so that it can impose a royalty of 10% on production. Other royalties have already been raised and new taxes introduced, while a 10-year stabilisation clause was cancelled. Cobalt is a key ingredient in the rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles. DRC is also a source of coltan used in mobile phones as well as gold and oil.

An opinion poll published last month by New York University’s Congo Research Group said Fayulu would place fourth in the election, with 8% support. Tshisekedi topped the survey with 36%, while Kamerhe and Shadary were second and third respectively with 17% and 16%.

Fayulu told French television broadcaster TV5Monde on Monday he was “totally disgusted” by the actions of Tshisekedi and Kamerhe, while stating that he and the other four leaders “remain firm in their commitment” to his candidacy. Among them is Freddy Matungulu who — like Fayulu, Tshisekedi and Kamerhe — was authorised to register to run for the presidency, as well as opposition heavyweights Jean-Pierre Bemba and Moise Katumbi.

Bemba was disqualified by the electoral commission and Katumbi, in exile since 2016, was prevented from returning to DRC to file his bid. Before their exclusions, they scored best alongside Tshisekedi in the Congo Research Group poll.

Bloomberg