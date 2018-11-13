World / Africa

DRC opposition reneging on unity boosts Kabila protege

The move means the next government will be less likely to modify new mining legislation that’s deeply unpopular with miners including Glencore and Randgold

13 November 2018 - 16:39 William Clowes
A man hurls stones after party leaders backed Martin Fayulu to be the opposition's unity candidate in December's presidential election, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, November 12 2018. Picture: REUTERS/KENNY KATOMBE
Kinshasa — Two key Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) opposition leaders withdrew their support for a joint candidate in next month’s election, increasing the likelihood that President Joseph Kabila’s protege will win.

That could raise the risk of instability in a key supplier of the metals used in electric vehicles and mobile phones. It also means the next government will be less likely to modify new mining legislation that is deeply unpopular with miners including Glencore   and Randgold Resources  for boosting taxes and removing investor protections.

The decision by Felix Tshisekedi and Vital Kamerhe to renege on a deal to unify behind one figure removes a major bloc of support for Martin Fayulu in his bid to defeat Kabila’s anointed successor, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, in a country that has  never had a smooth change of power.

Tshisekedi, head of the biggest opposition party, and Kamerhe, who finished third in the last vote in 2011, reversed course a day after agreeing to a pact in Geneva with five other leaders to back Fayulu in the December 23 vote. Both men’s supporters protested against their decisions to stand aside for Fayulu outside their parties’ headquarters on Monday.

Unity was crucial for the opposition if they wanted to have any credible electoral chance of defeating Kabila’s appointed successor.
Adeline van Houtte
Economist Intelligence Unit

“Unity was crucial for the opposition if they wanted to have any credible electoral chance of defeating Kabila’s appointed successor,” said Adeline van Houtte, an analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit. “Without Tshisekedi and Kamerhe on board, Fayulu’s chances of winning are extremely thin given his very small base support. And on their own both Kamerhe and Tshisekedi are unlikely to win.”

Under Kabila the government has said it plans to declare cobalt, of which Congo accounts for two-thirds of global output, a strategic metal so that it can impose a royalty of 10% on production. Other royalties have already been raised and new taxes introduced, while a 10-year stabilisation clause was cancelled. Cobalt is a key ingredient in the rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles. DRC  is also a source of coltan used in mobile phones as well as gold and oil.

An opinion poll published last month by New York University’s Congo Research Group said Fayulu would place fourth in the election, with 8% support. Tshisekedi topped the survey with 36%, while Kamerhe and Shadary were second and third respectively with 17% and 16%.

Fayulu told French television broadcaster TV5Monde on Monday he was “totally disgusted” by the actions of Tshisekedi and Kamerhe, while stating that he and the other four leaders “remain firm in their commitment” to his candidacy. Among them is Freddy Matungulu who — like Fayulu, Tshisekedi and Kamerhe — was authorised to register to run for the presidency, as well as opposition heavyweights Jean-Pierre Bemba and Moise Katumbi.

Bemba was disqualified by the electoral commission and Katumbi, in exile since 2016, was prevented from returning to DRC to file his bid. Before their exclusions, they scored best alongside Tshisekedi in the Congo Research Group poll.

Bloomberg 

DRC ruling party nod to opposition presidential candidate

The surprise choice appears to be based on opposition to electronic voting machines
World
23 hours ago

Radioactive cobalt found at Glencore's DRC unit is good news for the metal

Glencore has a long history of curtailing supply to meet demand, and has long criticised rivals for producing too much and depressing prices
Companies
6 days ago

DRC opposition to meet and choose unity candidate in Switzerland

Parties hope joint candidate for the upcoming presidential elections will unseat Joseph Kabila
World
7 days ago

Barrick Gold’s African dream faces first test in DRC

Randgold boss Mark Bristow will have to exercise his Midas touch as its DRC state-owned partner says it will assert its rights in the sale of the ...
Companies
16 days ago

