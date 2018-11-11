Calls mount for the R80bn Grand Inga power project to be scrapped

“This is to be welcomed. It is a reflection of growing opposition in SA and the DRC to the Grand Inga project that was agreed to during the Zuma era. Like the nuclear deal, the Grand Inga project is overpriced and susceptible to corruption and other risks.”

The IRP — the government’s long-term energy plan — which was out for public comment until October — suggests that there is no need for any new nuclear power to be added to the grid and envisages an overall reduction in coal-generated energy by 2030.

According to the draft plan, new installed capacity to 2030 will include: 1,000MW coal; 2,500MW hydro (imported); 5,600MW wind; 8,100MW solar PV; and a significant 8,100MW of gas.

International Rivers said it supported the view of parliament’s energy portfolio committee that the energy minister Jeff Radebe should assess the impact of the Grand Inga project in the light of comments received from a number of stakeholders.

“We think it is particularly important that the minister and the public are made aware of the huge additional cost of importing hydro-electric power from the DRC,” the organisation said.

A 2017 study by researchers at the University of California-Berkeley found that importing power from Inga 3 would cost more than R400m per annum than domestic power generation. The study noted that SA could meet its future electricity needs more cheaply by harnessing its own solar and wind potential.

“This means that South African consumers will need to pay even more for their electricity in the years ahead [if the Grand Inga project proceeds], to the benefit of the Spanish and Chinese consortia, which stand to derive significant benefits from the project,” International Rivers said.

It said companies from those countries would benefit to the detriment of the 30,000 people in the DRC, who are set to be displaced by the project.

“We didn’t need nuclear power, and we don’t need the Grand Inga project. The time has come to make decisions about our energy mix based on sound economic reasoning and humanitarian considerations,” the organisation said.

In its report on public hearings, the portfolio committee noted that stakeholders argued that there was no analytical basis for including power from Inga. Some argued that the 2500MW of hydro should be removed from the final IRP, whilst others stated that if this was a political decision, then the security of supply from the DRC and all transmission lines to SA would also need to be taken into account in the final IRP.

The committee also recommended that the minister should ensure that the IRP focuses more on developing local industries than the reliance on imported technology.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za