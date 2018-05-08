National

Grand Inga hydropower plan in DRC will happen, Jeff Radebe assures

08 May 2018 - 12:20 Linda Ensor
Inga Dam. Picture: SUPPLIED
Inga Dam. Picture: SUPPLIED

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe is optimistic that the Grand Inga hydropower project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will get off the ground.

He assured members of Parliament’s portfolio committee on energy that the project was not dead and that it was going to happen. He said the DRC government had recently appointed two companies — Spanish and Chinese — to start construction.

The Department of Energy has an agreement with the DRC to participate in the programme.

Radebe said it was not only SA and Southern Africa that needed the electricity that Grand Inga would produce — the project would be of strategic importance to the whole of Africa.

He noted that the president of the African Development Bank was passionate about energy in general, and about Grand Inga in particular.

