Man dies in Harare protest after being shot by Zimbabwean army

Harare — An AFP photographer says a Zimbabwean man has been shot dead in central Harare, after the country’s army opened fire after protests erupted over alleged fraud in the country’s election.

The man died after being shot in the stomach, the photographer said, confirming that the man died on the scene.

Traffic came to a standstill in the CBD as MDC supporters barricaded most roads in the city centre as part of their protest against the election results. Many drivers were forced to drive into oncoming traffic as they tried to escape the mayhem.

"I was in the middle of a business meeting in the centre when some of these hooligans distrusted us‚" one driver said.

"These are not supporters of a political party but hooligans. Some of these kids are too young to be voters‚" he added.

MDC supporters are blaming the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for delaying the announcement of the presidential results and for not declaring Chamisa the winner.

"They are busy rigging the results. You can’t announce elections results in dribs and drabs. It is obvious‚ even a blind man can see what they are doing‚" Lovemore Nyathi‚ an MDC supporter‚ said.

An independent elections observer who asked not to be named also blamed the ZEC for being a catalyst in the mayhem.

"ZEC should have released the results all at once instead of releasing them bit by bit. It creates a serious cloud of suspicion even when there is nothing sinister."

Army trucks with armed soldiers were seen driving towards the city. There were palls of dark smoke in three different parts of the city and it is not known whether they were burning tyres or buildings.

"The elections have been peaceful and now they are going to spoil it‚" said another observer

