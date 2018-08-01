World / Africa

Man dies in Harare protest after being shot by Zimbabwean army

Traffic is at a standstill in the capital’s CBD as MDC supporters barricade most roads as part of their protest against the election results

01 August 2018 - 16:59 Agency Staff and Mzilikazi Wa Afrika
Residents of Epworth suburb flee as riot police fire teargas after a protest by taxi drivers turned violent in Harare, Zimbabwe, on July 4,2016. File photo: REUTERS
Harare — An AFP photographer says a Zimbabwean man has been shot dead in central Harare, after the country’s army opened fire after protests erupted over alleged fraud in the country’s election.

The man died after being shot in the stomach, the photographer said, confirming that the man died on the scene.

Traffic came to a standstill in the CBD as MDC supporters barricaded most roads in the city centre as part of their protest against the election results. Many drivers were forced to drive into oncoming traffic as they tried to escape the mayhem.

"I was in the middle of a business meeting in the centre when some of these hooligans distrusted us‚" one driver said.

"These are not supporters of a political party but hooligans. Some of these kids are too young to be voters‚" he added.

MDC supporters are blaming the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for delaying the announcement of the presidential results and for not declaring Chamisa the winner.

"They are busy rigging the results. You can’t announce elections results in dribs and drabs. It is obvious‚ even a blind man can see what they are doing‚" Lovemore Nyathi‚ an MDC supporter‚ said.

An independent elections observer who asked not to be named also blamed the ZEC for being a catalyst in the mayhem.

"ZEC should have released the results all at once instead of releasing them bit by bit. It creates a serious cloud of suspicion even when there is nothing sinister."

Army trucks with armed soldiers were seen driving towards the city. There were palls of dark smoke in three different parts of the city and it is not known whether they were burning tyres or buildings.

"The elections have been peaceful and now they are going to spoil it‚" said another observer

AFP, TimesLIVE

Robert Mugabe rules out voting for Zanu-PF

‘I must say very clearly, I can’t vote for those who have tormented me,’ says the former president
2 days ago

Chamisa’s vote-rigging allegations mar Zimbabwe election

While President Emmerson Mnangagwa is viewed as the frontrunner, the latest poll shows a tight race
1 day ago

Tense count in Zimbabwe as some election observers voice concerns

Both the MDC and Zanu-PF claim victory ahead of the official results, which points to a contested outcome and possibly a run-off vote in September
23 hours ago

Zimbabwe is being groomed to accept a Mnangagwa victory, says Chamisa

Opposition candidate accuses electoral commisison of bias, as parliamentary results show Zanu-PF far ahead
10 hours ago

MDC slams ZEC for delaying results

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa questions the independence of the ZEC and says voters were ‘suppressed in urban areas’ where he is popular
12 hours ago

