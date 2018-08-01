EU observers list problems with Zimbabwe election, but African observers say it was orderly and peaceful

Harare — On Wednesday, EU observers listed several problems in Zimbabwe’s presidential and parliamentary election, including media bias, voter intimidation and mistrust in the electoral commission. They also questioned delays in releasing the results.

The EU’s assessment is critical in determining whether Zimbabwe can shed its pariah status as it could help attract investors and trigger an economic revival.

Former president Robert Mugabe’s successor Emmerson Mnangagwa of the ruling Zanu-PF party and Nelson Chamisa of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) were the main contenders in Monday’s election.

The EU’s chief observer, Elmar Brok, said he did not yet know if the shortcomings would have a material effect on the outcome of the vote, and he criticised the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for being, at times, "one-sided".

The EU did not understand why the release of the presidential result was taking so long, he said. "The longer it lasts that the results of the presidential election are not known, the more lack of credibility it provides. I would like to ask for, as fast as possible, the release of the presidential election. The presidential results were counted first in the polling stations therefore I have still to learn why it will be published last [sic]."

The electoral commission had said it would start announcing results for the presidential race from 10.30am GMT, but this was delayed as commissioners read out more parliamentary results.

Opposition leader Chamisa accused the Zanu-PF of trying to steal the election after official figures gave it a two thirds majority in parliament. He accused the commission of releasing the parliamentary results first to prepare Zimbabweans for a Mnangagwa victory.

"The strategy is meant to prepare Zimbabwe mentally to accept fake presidential results. We’ve more votes than [Emmerson Dambudzo]. We won the popular vote [and] will defend it," Chamisa said on Twitter.

In an indication of the growing tension, a crowd of about 100 MDC supporters gathered outside a Harare hotel where election results were being announced but police blocked the entrance to the building, a Reuters witness said. "You can’t rig our election … this is a military government," the crowd shouted. The situation was brought under control as police secured the area.