Zimbabwe’s stock exchange becomes an unlikely safe haven ahead of poll

"Whoever gets elected, the economic challenges are quite paramount," said Nick Ndiritu, Cape Town-based co-manager at Allan Gray, whose $433m Africa equity fund has outperformed 96% of peers this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. "We’re looking to make sure it’s a credible election that is respected by both the politicians as well as the military establishment, which then helps the country to tick the box on political reform, which for us is an important preamble to Zimbabwe’s recovery."

Ndiritu’s fund, which excludes SA, had a 22% weighting in Zimbabwean equities as of June 30. Allan Gray has steadily discounted the value of those holdings since December 2016 as the cash crisis created a steeper premium in prices. The asset manager’s valuation of the Harare-traded stocks it holds implies a 60% discount to market prices, as of the end of June. "In other words, we are effectively discounting a dollar in Zimbabwe to 40 US cents," the firm said in a note to clients.

Among the best-performing stocks this year in Harare are Zimplow Holdings and Seed, gains that are in line with farming sectors that Ndiritu identifies as standing to benefit if Zimbabwe can navigate successful elections and proceed to economic reforms. "The underlying demand is still quite strong — we are starting to see tobacco and a lot of agricultural production picking up and clearly these are sectors that will benefit from that renewed sense of optimism."

Bloomberg