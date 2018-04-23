Third charter must cast its net wide to incorporate mining communities

In all this, in the ongoing disagreements about the third iteration of the Mining Charter — and there are many in addition to the once empowered, always empowered issue — I am reminded how difficult it is to expunge the past, more so if parties involved insist on looking forward without considering what brought us to the present. Policy makers and their political principals must consider the legacy of past policy, especially the economic and social impact this had on the lives of ordinary South Africans.

How mining shaped this country will continue to be the subject of academic discourse because it was fundamental to the way SA developed its economy and society. Apartheid and mining laid the foundation of this country’s economy, exploiting people through the migrant labour system and brutalising black workers so badly that the scars are engraved in our memories, especially those of present day mine workers.

You may be reading this thinking "here we go again", but the reality is that mining in SA has a legacy that cannot simply be wished away. A great part of the broader transformation project has been to redress past injustice in an attempt to allow present day SA to consider the future without getting bogged down by the past. The mining sector has tried to do the same, but its efforts have been dogged by what many perceive as a reluctance to embrace government policies that are aimed at transformation.

The policy uncertainty that has been a feature of the mining industry since 2007 will come to an end not so much because government policy will improve — though the indications are that it will — but because the dominance of politics over economic reality will no longer hold, and that means facing up to the past.

SA’s policy makers will have to make some very tough decisions, but we cannot afford to rush the completion of the third Mining Charter merely because the markets, investors and mining industry are putting pressure on the state. For the first time since the first Mining Charter, proper consideration must be given to the future involvement of mine-hosting communities, small-scale miners and workers. The latter is only possible if the government girds its loins and tells big business that we are going to do this right this time, and it may take a while.

In all of this the greater risk lies in the nature of leadership within the mining social partnership. Business has often bemoaned the calibre of the individuals deployed by the governing party to head the mining ministry, while labour has often accused the government of being timid, incapable of transforming the industry and pandering to business needs. It also derides the industry for its unwillingness to change how it treats its workers.