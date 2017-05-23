World / Africa

Notions of a Nigerian coup dismissed by ruling party

23 May 2017 - 13:02 Yinka Ibukun and Dulue Mbachu
Muhammadu Buhari . Picture: AFP PHOTO/MUJAHID SAFODIEN
Muhammadu Buhari . Picture: AFP PHOTO/MUJAHID SAFODIEN

Lagos — Bola Tinubu, an influential leader of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress, denounced suggestions that soldiers and politicians may be plotting a coup, saying democracy in Africa’s most populous nation is too mature to be overthrown.

Army chief of staff Tukur Buratai said last week that he’d received information that "individuals have been approaching some officers and soldiers" to discuss a plot and warned that they should desist. "We had a warning that some people were trying to entice the military out of the barracks," Tinubu said in a statement on Monday. "I say — don’t try it."

The rumours of a plot surfaced as President Muhammadu Buhari, a former military ruler, is in London receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment. Nigeria has had six successful coups and several failed putsches since gaining independence from the UK in 1960. Democracy returned in 1999, when former general Olusegun Obasanjo was elected president. Buhari’s victory in 2015 marked the first time the opposition had ousted a ruling party by a vote in the oil-rich nation.

With Nigeria roughly split between a mostly Muslim north and a predominantly Christian south, there’s been an unwritten agreement among the political elite to rotate the presidency. The prospect of vice-president Yemi Osinbajo, a Christian, serving out the remaining two years of Buhari’s term should he not be able to continue in office may stoke sectarian tension.

A group of political leaders known as the Northern Elders’ Forum said in a May 17 statement that Osinbajo may complete Buhari’s term if he’s unable to continue, but must not run for the next elections in 2019.

Nigerian president has not been seen in public for more than two weeks

After missing a third weekly cabinet meeting, concerns about Muhammadu Buhari’s health and ability to govern the country are increasing
Muhammadu Buhari must take medical leave now, Nigerian leaders say

A group of political activists has noted the ailing Nigerian leader’s absence from the last two weekly cabinet meetings
