Guinea’s ‘curse’ of Africa: resource-rich but job-poor

The riots at the end of April paralysed Boké, a bauxite-mining hub in Africa’s top producer and home to Société Minière de Boké (SMB) and Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinée (CBG), which each export about 15-million tonnes of aluminium ore annually.

They were the latest symptom of the "resource curse", the paradox that nations with plentiful mineral resources, especially in Africa, are often poorer, more unequal, less stable and less democratic than others. Academics attribute the "curse" to several factors, but say easy revenue from resources tends to weaken democratic accountability and breed corruption, as has been evident in Guinea.

The West African nation sits atop some of the world’s richest iron ore and bauxite deposits, and has proven reserves of gold and diamonds, but despite decades of mining, last year it was sixth from the bottom of the UN Human Development Index.

"Guinea has huge potential," says Nava Touré, a senior government adviser and former mining secretary-general. "Unfortunately, it hasn’t benefited the population."

Across Africa tensions over how the benefits from subterranean riches get shared have sometimes stoked violence. Last year, AngloGold Ashanti’s head of corporate affairs in Ghana was killed during a riot involving illegal miners at its Obuasi mine, after a spate of lay-offs. Fifty people died in unrest at platinum mines in SA in 2012.