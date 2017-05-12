An old friend and older foe unite against Mugabe

Zimbabwe’s history of violent and fraud-riddled elections has eroded public trust in voting, but the coalition leaders hope a unified alternative to Mugabe will produce a high turnout that will make it harder to rig the result.

"I don’t expect Mugabe to say ‘I am going to create conditions for free and fair elections’," Tsvangirai, 65, told AFP at his office in central Harare. "We need 80% participation, not 40%. If there is an overwhelming verdict, there will be no one who will stand in the way of the people."

Tsvangirai, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, knows first-hand the dangers of tangling with Mugabe’s regime. Since emerging as an anti-government trade unionist in the 1980s, he has often been targeted by the security forces and was brutally assaulted by police in 2007. He won the most votes in the first-round of the 2008 presidential elections, but poll officials said it was not enough to avoid a run-off against Mugabe.

As Zanu-PF loyalists unleashed a wave of violence, Tsvangirai pulled out of the race and became prime minister in a power-sharing government in which he was widely seen as being out-manoeuvred by Mugabe.

"Zanu-PF has not won recent elections, it has rigged them," Tsvangirai says. "Anyone who is interested in ending Zanu-PF should unite, in spite of ideological differences. I think she [Mujuru] means well. I mean well. People will realise both of us are committed to the process."

Many of Tsvangirai’s supporters and anti-Mugabe activists view Mujuru as an untrustworthy opposition voice. She served for 34 years as a loyal Zanu-PF minister and was a favourite to succeed Mugabe. As a youth, she fought in the war against colonial rule and was famed for shooting down an enemy helicopter. But in 2014 she was ousted as the country’s vice-president in a purge when Mugabe’s wife Grace accused her of plotting a coup.

Having formed the new National People’s Party, 62-year-old, Mujuru may draw some support from former Zanu-PF voters, women, the business community — and even disgruntled members of the military.