World / Africa

Mugabe is not sleeping — he is simply resting his eyes

11 May 2017 - 12:11 Agency Staff
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe. Picture: TWITTER
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe. Picture: TWITTER

Harare — Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, 93, is not asleep when he closes his eyes for long periods in public events but is resting his eyes from bright lights, his spokesman said on Thursday.

Mugabe has regularly had his eyes closed at recent appearances, including when he appeared on a discussion panel at last week’s World Economic Forum meeting in SA.

"I feel like a failure when there is this reading that the president is sleeping in conferences, no," his spokesman George Charamba was quoted as saying in the state-run Herald newspaper. "At 93, there is something that happens to the eyes and the president cannot suffer bright lights. If you look at his poise, he looks down, avoids direct lighting."

Robert Mugabe goes to Singapore for ‘routine medical check-up’

In Durban last week, the Zimbabwean president addressed the WEF on Africa summit in a slurred tone while slumped in his chair
World
1 day ago

Charamba compared Mugabe to Nelson Mandela, whose eyes were sensitive to flash photography after years of working in a limestone quarry when he was imprisoned on Robben Island: "You were not allowed to even use flashes whenever he was in the room."

Mugabe, who has trouble walking unaided, is in Singapore on one of his regular medical trips. Charamba said the president was receiving specialised treatment for his eyes and that his general health was good.

Mugabe’s foreign medical trips are often criticised in Zimbabwe, where healthcare has collapsed due to the country’s economic troubles. Charamba said that Mugabe’s medical care is supervised in Harare by a "very, very, very black" Zimbabwean doctor — and that he only flies abroad for specialist attention.

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe gets loan to clear arrears of $1.7bn ...
World / Africa
2.
Wall Street is telling clients to short the rand ...
World
3.
Mugabe is not sleeping — he is simply resting his ...
World / Africa
4.
Lawyers sue US for right to aid migrants
World / Americas

Related Articles

Zimbabwean minister on land reform in SA: Don’t do what we did
World / Africa

Robert Mugabe goes to Singapore for ‘routine medical check-up’
World / Africa

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.