Sudan rejects new travel warning from US State Department

Khartoum — On Friday, Sudan rejected a new US travel advisory warning Americans against visiting the country, particularly three conflict zones, due to risks of "terrorism and violent crimes".

The latest advisory was issued by the US State Department on Thursday and posted on the website of the American embassy in Khartoum. It replaces a previous travel warning issued in January 2016.

It said "terrorist groups are active in Sudan and have stated their intent to harm Westerners and Western interests through suicide operations, bombings, shootings and kidnappings ... Violent crimes targeting Westerners, including kidnappings, armed robberies, home invasions, and car-jacking, occur everywhere in Sudan but are particularly prevalent in the Darfur region."

US citizens should also "avoid all travel" to Blue Nile and South Kordofan states, two other hot-spots in Sudan, it said.