Africa has second-highest level of credit card losses in the world

Lafferty’s data show credit card losses started trending downwards in 2011, notably in the Middle East. In Eastern Europe, however, credit losses have risen steadily since mid-2011. Eastern Europe has the highest credit card losses in the world, with defaults on credit cards reaching about 8.7% of gross loans and advances, followed by the African region at about 7.5%.

Losses in Africa began picking up in 2012. An analysis of the financial statements of SA’s four largest banks shows average credit losses on credit cards given to individuals accounted for 4.3% of all loans granted in 2015, compared with 2.1% at the end of 2011.

All the banks declined to comment on this trend as they are in closed periods ahead of the release of their results in February and March.