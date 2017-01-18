Nigerian plan for rail link from mines to idle steel mill seen as a test for Buhari

Abuja — Nigeria’s plan to build a railway to supply iron ore to its idle Ajaokuta steel plant could be the biggest sign yet that President Muhammadu Buhari is implementing his policy to diversify away from oil.

The project began in 1979 with what the World Bank in 2002 called obsolete Soviet technology, and remains uncompleted. Authorities want to revive it as part of Buhari’s effort to lessen Nigeria’s reliance on crude, which accounts for 90% of export earnings with the oil price down 64% on its 2008 record.

Ajaokuta cost more than $4.5bn from 1979 to 1993, according to the World Bank. Its completion "would be one of the strongest indicators to date of the government’s stated commitment to economic diversification", said Manji Cheto, senior vice-president for West Africa at Teneo Intelligence of New York.

"How the government deals with this will be important."

The 275km railroad will link the plant to an iron-ore mine in the central Kogi state, the port city of Warri to the south and Kaduna state in the north before 2019,Transport Ministry Permanent Secretary Sabiu Zakari said this month.

Dilapidated infrastructure

The project spans 24,000ha, almost the size of the Maldives islands in the Indian Ocean. Besides the 800ha plant, Ajaokuta was to include a town of 10,000 houses, a hospital, and school, but almost nothing has been completed since building began 38 years ago. Most of the infrastructure and equipment is dilapidated.

Bush surrounds a blast furnace, conveyor belts, and crane-like structures with "Made in USSR" labels. Weed-covered roads are littered with dung from cattle that graze on land meant to stock materials such as coal.

"We stopped hoping — all we can do now is pray," said Isah Onobere, 58, who started at Ajaokuta Steel Company as a trainee in 1982 and is now head of plant. He manages 3,000 workers who make wire rods using billets, or semifinished steel castings, from elsewhere and keep the never-used main plant in "serviceable condition’.

The blast furnace, while 98% complete, was never commissioned, Onobere said. This could not be done "until we have external infrastructure to guarantee supply of inputs like the iron ore and coal, and take out products." The furnace had operate for at least seven years uninterruptibly to make economic sense, he said.

Funds required

Getting Ajaokuta to produce at full annual capacity of 5-million metric annually will require $2bn, Mines Minister Kayode Fayemi said in an August interview.

"An inherent risk with these kind of brownfield investments is that investors underestimate the turnaround cost to start production,’’ said Malte Liewerscheidt, a senior Africa Analyst at global risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft in London. "Protectionist tariffs on steel or even an outright import ban are certainly on the cards to shield the Ajaokuta plant from international competition. This would lead to a rise in costs for building.’’

The West African country spends about $3.3bn on steel imports every year. Just 18 of the 30 steel makers in Nigeria are active, producing about 2.2-million tons a year using scrap and billets imported from countries such as China.

Ownership, management

Ownership and management have also been problems for Ajaokuta complex. The government revoked a $3.6bn, 10-year accord with Solgas Energy in 2003 and then with India’s Global Steel Holdings in 2004, according to government documents.

After renegotiations last year, the government took over Ajakouta and Global Steel retained Nigeria Iron Ore Mining Company, known as NIOMC.

Under the new agreement, NIOMC’s primary business will be supplying iron ore to Ajaokuta before offering the raw material to other steel producers. "We will recruit a competent company with financial resources able to operate Ajaokuta," Fayemi said in August. More than 10 companies, including from Russia, China and Ukraine, have expressed interest in operating the plant, he said, declining to name them.

While there is a 100MW power plant at the complex, the company will have to deal with unstable supply that plagues businesses nationwide due to cuts in fuel and gas to generators.

"We have left a lot undone over the past two to three decades," Olumide Awe, head of research at Investment One Financial Services, said by phone from Lagos. "If they get the plant up, it will bode well with the government’s economic diversification agenda."

