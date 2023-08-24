Commodity-based currencies such as the SA one are hit by the dollar, which is rising before the Jackson Hole Symposium, analyst says
Ocean floor is home to an abundance of minerals, including nickel, copper and cobalt
Bill is the first legislation for the government’s plans to achieve universal health coverage
Business Day TV speaks to political analyst Ongama Mtimka
Telkom unconvinced by feasibility of former boss's offer
But agency notes progress in the government’s privatisation efforts at Eskom and Durban port
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day writer Linda Ensor
US accuses Russia of ‘hostage diplomacy’ over Evan Gershkovich's arrest
The setback opens the door for a return to the team for Jonny May
Bang for buck, this mid-strength 3 Series is the pick of the range
With the Brics summit under way, the spotlight has been shone on relations between China and SA. Business Day TV reporter, Ntaoleng Lechela considered this in more detail in this report.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Delving into SA’s relationship with China
Business Day TV spoke to reporter Ntaoleng Lechela
With the Brics summit under way, the spotlight has been shone on relations between China and SA. Business Day TV reporter, Ntaoleng Lechela considered this in more detail in this report.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.