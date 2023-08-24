World

WATCH: Delving into SA’s relationship with China

Business Day TV spoke to reporter Ntaoleng Lechela

24 August 2023 - 15:11 Business Day TV
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, greets President Cyril Ramaphosa during a state visit to South Africa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on August 22 2023. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, greets President Cyril Ramaphosa during a state visit to South Africa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on August 22 2023. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

With the Brics summit under way, the spotlight has been shone on relations between China and SA. Business Day TV reporter, Ntaoleng Lechela considered this in more detail in this report.

