The Hague points to Putin’s hand in downing of MH17 plane

Investors are jittery after Fed chair Jerome Powell’s less hawkish comments overnight were tempered with a warning
Machine intelligence probably signals the end of most computer users’ ability to discern fact from fiction, making humans the most likely victims of cybercrime
Costs are expected to reach R12m-R15m this financial year
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
The fund manager says it is unlikely to declare an interim dividend
The improvement in the Beti took place despite the grim economic context in January
The language the board used to frame Brett Botten’s departure downplays the seriousness of this affair
The Competition and Markets Authority says tie-up could lead to higher prices
Group of private, high-wealth individuals from Qatar wants to buy Premier League club
German brand’s star SAV pairing boast comprehensive updates including more powerful engines
The Hague — International prosecutors said on Wednesday they had found “strong indications” that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the use in Ukraine of a Russian missile system that shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) over eastern Ukraine in 2014.
However, they said evidence of Putin’s and other Russian officials’ involvement was not concrete enough to lead to a criminal conviction, and that they would end their probe without further prosecutions.
Russia has denied any involvement with the downing of the civilian airliner, which killed 298 passengers and crew.
“The investigation has now reached its limit,” prosecutor Digna van Boetzelaer told a news conference in The Hague. “The findings are insufficient for the prosecution of new suspects.”
In November, a Dutch court convicted two former Russian intelligence agents and a Ukrainian separatist leader of murder for helping arrange the Russian BUK missile system that was used to shoot the plane down. The three men, who were tried in absentia, remain at large.
At the time the plane was shot down, Ukrainian forces were fighting Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province.
While Russia had annexed Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014, it denied military involvement in fighting in Donetsk at that time.
But as part of the conviction of the three men in November, the Dutch court ruled that Russia had in fact had “overall control” of separatist forces in Donetsk starting from May 2014.
Prosecutors said on Wednesday they could not identify the specific soldiers responsible for firing the missile system that downed the plane, which came from Russia’s 53rd brigade in Kursk. They cited a 2014 phone intercept between Russian officials as evidence that Putin’s approval had been necessary before a request for equipment made by the separatists could be granted.
In addition, they played a 2017 conversation between Putin himself and the Russian-appointed chief administrator of Ukraine’s Luhansk province in which they discussed the military situation and a prisoner exchange.
Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and in September said it had annexed Donetsk and three other Ukrainian provinces.
Piet Ploeg, who heads a foundation representing victims, said he was disappointed that the investigation had ended, but was glad prosecutors had laid out their evidence for Putin’s involvement.
“We can’t do a lot with it, Putin can’t be prosecuted, he said. “We wanted to know who was ultimately responsible and that’s clear.”
Ploeg’s brother, his brother’s wife, and his nephew died on MH17.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
The Hague points to Putin’s hand in downing of MH17 plane
The Hague — International prosecutors said on Wednesday they had found “strong indications” that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the use in Ukraine of a Russian missile system that shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) over eastern Ukraine in 2014.
However, they said evidence of Putin’s and other Russian officials’ involvement was not concrete enough to lead to a criminal conviction, and that they would end their probe without further prosecutions.
Russia has denied any involvement with the downing of the civilian airliner, which killed 298 passengers and crew.
“The investigation has now reached its limit,” prosecutor Digna van Boetzelaer told a news conference in The Hague. “The findings are insufficient for the prosecution of new suspects.”
In November, a Dutch court convicted two former Russian intelligence agents and a Ukrainian separatist leader of murder for helping arrange the Russian BUK missile system that was used to shoot the plane down. The three men, who were tried in absentia, remain at large.
At the time the plane was shot down, Ukrainian forces were fighting Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province.
While Russia had annexed Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014, it denied military involvement in fighting in Donetsk at that time.
But as part of the conviction of the three men in November, the Dutch court ruled that Russia had in fact had “overall control” of separatist forces in Donetsk starting from May 2014.
Prosecutors said on Wednesday they could not identify the specific soldiers responsible for firing the missile system that downed the plane, which came from Russia’s 53rd brigade in Kursk. They cited a 2014 phone intercept between Russian officials as evidence that Putin’s approval had been necessary before a request for equipment made by the separatists could be granted.
In addition, they played a 2017 conversation between Putin himself and the Russian-appointed chief administrator of Ukraine’s Luhansk province in which they discussed the military situation and a prisoner exchange.
Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and in September said it had annexed Donetsk and three other Ukrainian provinces.
Piet Ploeg, who heads a foundation representing victims, said he was disappointed that the investigation had ended, but was glad prosecutors had laid out their evidence for Putin’s involvement.
“We can’t do a lot with it, Putin can’t be prosecuted, he said. “We wanted to know who was ultimately responsible and that’s clear.”
Ploeg’s brother, his brother’s wife, and his nephew died on MH17.
Reuters
Lavrov to visit Mali as Russia strengthens ties with ruling junta
Zelensky drums up support in London ahead of Brussels summit
Load-shedding a reminder of war for Ukraine players at hockey World Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
IAN BREMMER: Rogue Russia — a global version of Iran
Nato involvement in Ukraine may lead to ‘unpredictable’ escalation, Russia says
Burkina Faso denies giving mining permit to Nordgold to woo Russia
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.