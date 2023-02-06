Burkina Faso denies giving mining permit to Nordgold to woo Russia

Business Day TV talks to Louis Storm from Vega Capital
Free trade with Chinese businesses under the thumb of the Communist Party is a delusion
The government needs to fulfil its promises of enhancing the crime-fighting capacity of law enforcement agencies made by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his January 8 ANC statement
Following his election at the ANC’s national conference in December, Mashatile is expected to become President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second in command
Up to 7,500 home solar and battery customers will be enlisted to create a virtual power plant
SA has not experienced one day without scheduled power outages this year
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
Growers eye lower prices of fertiliser and hope for a bumper crop
Mentor says when he heard the news of the untimely death of the talented young player he got goosebumps
But pop superstar loses again in the prestigious Album of the Year category, this time to UK singer Harry Styles
Cape Town — Burkina Faso did not award a mining permit to Nordgold just because it is a Russian company, its mines minister told Reuters on Sunday, rebuffing Western concerns that the ruling junta is seeking closer ties with Moscow.
“We didn't give the permit to Nordgold because it is a Russian company, far from it,” Simon-Pierre Boussim told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town.
“We do not give permits to people because they are from Russia, or from the US … we give permits to companies that pay taxes and respect our laws.”
The government, which took power in September in the country's second coup in just eight months, granted a gold mining permit to Nordgold in December.
Nordgold operates the Bissa and Bouly mines in the gold-rich West African country. It also owns the Taparko mine, which it shut down in April last year due to security risks.
Nordgold applied for the Yimiougou mine permit in 2017, Boussim said. The mine, in the Centre-Nord region's Sanmatenga province, is expected to produce 2.53 tonnes of gold over its four-year life, according to the government.
Mines ministry official Jean-Baptise Kabore said the mine aims to start production this year.
Hired mercenaries
Nordgold, which is under US sanctions, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo in December caused controversy by saying Burkina Faso had hired mercenaries from Russia's Wagner group to help it fight Islamist militants, and was paying them through a mine.
Burkina Faso has denied paying Russian mercenaries by giving them the rights to a mine, but has not formally confirmed or denied the allegation that it has made an agreement with Wagner.
Burkina Faso's neighbour Mali hired Wagner last year to help it fight insurgents.
The prospect of the group expanding its presence in Africa has troubled France and the US, who say it exploits mineral resources and commits human rights abuses in countries where it operates.
Worsening conflict in Burkina's north has dented gold production, causing several mines to shut down and others to produce less.
Endeavour Mining's Boungou mine produced 35% less gold in the first three quarters of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021.
Lower productivity was partly due to delays in getting security escorts for convoys that deliver supplies to the mine in the country's east, the company said.
Boussim said he believes that gold production will increase and the government will gain better control over the security situation in the coming months.
“A mine cannot be safe unless the country itself is safe,” Boussim said.
Burkina Faso plans to build a gold refinery to increase the value it gets from its mineral resources. Boussim said the government was receiving interest from investors, without specifying or elaborating.
The government has not yet decided whether the refinery will process gold from industrial mines or also from the country's vast artisanal mine sector, Boussim said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Burkina Faso denies giving mining permit to Nordgold to woo Russia
The country allows all companies that pay taxes and respect its laws, minister Simon-Pierre Boussim says
Cape Town — Burkina Faso did not award a mining permit to Nordgold just because it is a Russian company, its mines minister told Reuters on Sunday, rebuffing Western concerns that the ruling junta is seeking closer ties with Moscow.
“We didn't give the permit to Nordgold because it is a Russian company, far from it,” Simon-Pierre Boussim told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town.
“We do not give permits to people because they are from Russia, or from the US … we give permits to companies that pay taxes and respect our laws.”
The government, which took power in September in the country's second coup in just eight months, granted a gold mining permit to Nordgold in December.
Nordgold operates the Bissa and Bouly mines in the gold-rich West African country. It also owns the Taparko mine, which it shut down in April last year due to security risks.
Nordgold applied for the Yimiougou mine permit in 2017, Boussim said. The mine, in the Centre-Nord region's Sanmatenga province, is expected to produce 2.53 tonnes of gold over its four-year life, according to the government.
Mines ministry official Jean-Baptise Kabore said the mine aims to start production this year.
Hired mercenaries
Nordgold, which is under US sanctions, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo in December caused controversy by saying Burkina Faso had hired mercenaries from Russia's Wagner group to help it fight Islamist militants, and was paying them through a mine.
Burkina Faso has denied paying Russian mercenaries by giving them the rights to a mine, but has not formally confirmed or denied the allegation that it has made an agreement with Wagner.
Burkina Faso's neighbour Mali hired Wagner last year to help it fight insurgents.
The prospect of the group expanding its presence in Africa has troubled France and the US, who say it exploits mineral resources and commits human rights abuses in countries where it operates.
Worsening conflict in Burkina's north has dented gold production, causing several mines to shut down and others to produce less.
Endeavour Mining's Boungou mine produced 35% less gold in the first three quarters of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021.
Lower productivity was partly due to delays in getting security escorts for convoys that deliver supplies to the mine in the country's east, the company said.
Boussim said he believes that gold production will increase and the government will gain better control over the security situation in the coming months.
“A mine cannot be safe unless the country itself is safe,” Boussim said.
Burkina Faso plans to build a gold refinery to increase the value it gets from its mineral resources. Boussim said the government was receiving interest from investors, without specifying or elaborating.
The government has not yet decided whether the refinery will process gold from industrial mines or also from the country's vast artisanal mine sector, Boussim said.
Reuters
MIKE TEKE AND PETER VENN: Give the private sector support to help end SA’s energy crisis
Transnet is finally going to share the railroad
SA mining needs new investment to benefit from green metals boom
How crime, zama zamas and extortion are killing SA mining
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Energy transition to dominate talks at mining indaba
MICHAEL AVERY: Cadastre fiasco will be one of many clouds over Mining Indaba
Cash-flush DRDGold points to modest half-year earnings rise
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.