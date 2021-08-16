Cities globally tax empty homes to alleviate global housing crunch

While Vancouver does not provide a detailed breakdown of the values of the empty properties, the aggregate data suggests they are concentrated on the high end. In 2019, the latest year for which figures were available, the average assessed value of a vacant single-family house was C$3.5m, compared with the C$2.3m for such houses across the city.

Those homes do not translate into cheap rentals.

“Don’t think you’re going to solve working-class housing affordability by imposing these taxes,” said Thomas Davidoff, professor of real estate finance at the University of British Columbia. “Foreign-buying, and especially empty-home owning, is concentrated at the high end.”

An analysis of the data from the taxes by statistician Jens von Bergmann, who runs a Vancouver-based data-analysis firm, and Nathanael Lauster, an associate professor at the University of British Columbia, found that pieds-à-terre left empty by overseas owners were probably never as common in Canada as people assumed. Miami, New York, Houston, Phoenix, Chicago and San Francisco proportionally have far more vacancies than Vancouver, the study reads.

Many of the homes that appear empty actually qualify for exemptions from the taxes, such as the owner being in medical care or travelling, or the property undergoing major construction work.

“We have questions about whether empty homes taxes are being oversold as solutions to the broader housing crises,” Von Bergmann and Lauster wrote. “Empty-homes taxes are a pretty good tax. Consider it as equivalent to a bump up to property taxes.”

They caution: “Just ensure expectations are set accordingly.”

In Melbourne, middle-class families are finding themselves priced out after a two-decade-long housing boom. And across Australia, the number of low-income households in rental stress has more than doubled in that time.

Melbourne’s tax, like others proposed across the globe, is meant to increase for-sale and rental inventory. In addition, foreign owners of empty homes also face a national tax.

But few have had to pony up. In the year before the pandemic, Melbourne taxed 587 properties raising A$6.2m. The original projections were for A$80m over four years.

No enforcement

That is a huge disappointment to advocates such as Karl Fitzgerald, director of research at Prosper Australia, a nonprofit focused on tax reform. In 2019, he estimates, there were 24,042 properties in Melbourne that consumed zero litres of water a day, meaning they could not have been occupied. Before the tax’s introduction, real estate professionals pointed out it was easy enough to hire someone to come in and turn on the lights to make a place appear lived in.

“If Vancouver is the best-functioning vacancy tax then Melbourne is the worst,” Fitzgerald said. “There is just no enforcement.”

Fitzgerald now believes that a beefed-up land levy, in which both land and property is taxed regardless of use each year, might be a simpler way to discourage speculative buying and encourage developers and owners to make more properties available for use.

The state of Victoria relies primarily on self-reporting from owners, and those who intentionally disregard the law face penalty tax rates of up to 90%. Fitzgerald says he has not found evidence of a single fine being issued for noncompliance.

By contrast, Vancouver, which fines up to C$10,000 a day for false declarations, conducted 9,310 audits from November 2019 to November 2020, raising C$18.2m in revenue, according to city figures.

Picture upended

In Melbourne, rental prices and inventory have remained largely static until the pandemic hit: In December 2019 the vacancy rate stood at 2.5% compared with 2.1% in December 2017, according to data from SQM Research. Average weekly apartment rents stood at A$409, little changed from A$396 two years earlier.

Like many other cities, the picture was upended by the pandemic as vacancy rates spiked and rents fell. Closed international borders meant demand fell from key groups such as foreign students, while the widespread adoption of work-from-home policies saw tenants move farther out in search of better value.

As for the national tax, 340 properties were levied across Australia in the 2019-to-2020 fiscal year, netting the country a grand total of A$3.7m. That equates to an average of A$10,882 per property, which on the banding system used suggests the typical property caught under the tax is valued towards the A$2m mark. So even if those homes were listed on the open market, it is unlikely struggling renters could afford them.

For now, Melbourne has suspended its tax for the duration of the pandemic and at a national level, the Australian Taxation Office said an exemption is available for those prevented from occupying their properties for the required 183 days.

In Los Angeles, where a vacancy tax is on the table for residents to vote on next year, there are “more empty units than we have unhoused members of our community”, said Joe Donlin, the director of research and policy advocacy for Los Angeles-based Strategic Actions for a Just Economy.

Affect behaviour

The nonprofit published a report last year arguing the city should implement its own vacant-homes tax, citing Vancouver as a place to emulate. It argued that while the tax itself would not be enough to turn the situation around, noting that vacancy rates are higher for more expensive properties, such legislation would send an important message.

“There is a great opportunity to affect the behaviour of speculators that are keeping units vacant, and generate revenue to develop the kinds of affordable housing that is necessary to house all the members of our community,” Donlin said.

For some cities, it is not just about the redistribution of housing or tax revenue, but the political and moral optics of not having more homes than you need while others struggle to even hold onto one.

“These taxes are more about property-market integrity and domestic political issues like housing affordability and availability rather than being an efficient revenue base,” said James McIntyre, a Sydney-based economist for Bloomberg Intelligence. “What really drives housing affordability are things like interest rates, planning restrictions and overall tax settings.”

This year, Vancouver raised its vacancy tax to 3% of the property’s assessed value.

“By tripling the tax from 1% to 3% since the tax launched,” Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart said as he announced the hike, “we are sending an even stronger message that homes are for people, not speculation”.

