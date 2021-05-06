World

Former Maldives president hurt in blast outside home in Malé

Mohamed Nasheed, the archipelago’s first democratically elected president and now speaker of parliament, recovering in hospital after attack

06 May 2021 - 23:26 Mohamed Junayd and Waruna Karunatilake
Maldivian police officers inspect the area after a blast outside the family home of the speaker of parliament, Mohamed Nasheed, in Male, Maldives, April 6 2021. Picture: MALDIVES POLICE SERVICE/REUTERS
Maldivian police officers inspect the area after a blast outside the family home of the speaker of parliament, Mohamed Nasheed, in Male, Maldives, April 6 2021. Picture: MALDIVES POLICE SERVICE/REUTERS

Malé —  The speaker of parliament in Maldives, former President Mohamed Nasheed, was being treated for shrapnel wounds and in stable condition after a blast outside his family home on Thursday, a spokesperson for his governing Maldivian Democratic Party said.

Two close family members, who asked not to be identified, said Nasheed was talking and responsive before being treated at the hospital.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, a close ally of Nasheed, said an investigation into the explosion was under way.

Images from state TV channel PSM showed security services securing the scene of the incident in the capital Malé. A foreign tourist was also injured, the channel reported.

“Strongly condemn the attack on speaker of parliament, president Mohamed Nasheed this evening,” foreign minister Abdulla Shahid said in a tweet.

“Cowardly attacks like these have no place in our society. My thoughts and prayers are with him and others injured in this attack, as well as their families.”

Nasheed, who became Maldives's first democratically elected president in 2008, has remained an influential figure since leaving office in 2012. He is president of the governing party and, after returning from a period in exile, has served as parliament speaker since 2019.

The archipelago has been known in the past for political unrest as well as Islamist militant violence.

In 2015, former president Abdulla Yameen escaped unharmed after an explosion on his speedboat, while a 2007 blast blamed on Islamist militants targeted foreign tourists and injured 12 people.

Reuters  

Virus variant found in India now in three African countries

The coronavirus variant known as B.1.617 has been confirmed in in Kenya, Uganda and Morocco
World
5 hours ago

Sadc leaders put off meeting on Mozambique insurgency

Meeting postponed due to unavailability of Botswana and SA presidents
World
1 week ago

Chad opposition rejects transitional government as continuation of old order

Military has also announced the lifting of an overnight curfew
World
3 days ago

Thousands bid farewell to Idriss Deby as rebels warn African leaders to stay away

The Chadian president was killed while leading his troops against a rebel offensive on Monday
World
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US to back SA proposal to waive vaccine IP ...
World
2.
Saudi Arabia may cancel the Hajj for a second year
World / Middle East
3.
People die in car parks as India posts a new ...
World / Asia
4.
Indian Covid-19 deaths and new cases hit new ...
World / Asia
5.
Virus variant found in India now in three African ...
World

Related Articles

People die in car parks as India posts a new record for daily Covid-19 deaths

World / Asia

Mali’s post-coup government sets February date for elections

World / Africa

Separatist group attacks Nigerian prison as more than 1,800 inmates escape

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.