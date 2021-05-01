Asian-American groups aim at largest private investment to fight bigotry

In March, Hans Tung of GGV Capital, a top tech investor, tweeted that the firm would match $100,000 in donations to combat anti-Asian hate. Others joined in: Jeremy Liew of Lightspeed Venture Partners and Eric Kim of Goodwater Capital offered their own matches, and Zoom Technologies founder Eric Yuan pledged $1m.

Within days, the campaign raised $5m for groups such as Asian Americans Advancing Justice. Another crowdsourced effort backed by a coalition of AAPI activists has raised nearly $6m.

In the political sphere, the liberal AAPI Victory Alliance received as many small-dollar donations in the four weeks after the Atlanta attack as it did in the group’s first 3½ years.

The alliance recently secured its largest-yet foundation grant, equal to its yearly budget, executive director Varun Nikore said. It has announced the country’s first think-tank dedicated solely to Asian-American issues.

“It’s hard to say whether we can keep up these gains in the future,” Nikore said of last year’s increased voter turnout. “But … it will absolutely not occur if there is not huge investment — tens of millions of dollars or more — in keeping these folks engaged.”

Historically, AAPI turnout has been poor, and political campaigns’ investment reflected that reality. AAPI Victory Fund estimates only 0.1% of the $14bn spent on the 2020 US elections targeted AAPI voters, who are mostly first-generation immigrants and speak many languages, requiring time- and money-intensive outreach.

An analysis by Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy found just 0.2% of all foundation funding goes to AAPI communities.

But AAPI voter turnout in last year’s presidential election was up 45.8% from 2016, according to voting analytics firm TargetSmart, nearly four times the increase among all other voters.

US President Joe Biden earned 64% of the Asian-American vote over Republican Donald Trump, according to the Reuters/Ipsos election day poll.

Motivating force

Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, an Indian American, was the first-yet AAPI vice-presidential nominee. Several advocates said her historic campaign undoubtedly drove interest among Asian-American voters, particularly of South Asian descent.

Nikore said Trump’s divisive rhetoric, including referring to the coronavirus as “Kung Flu”, made him the “greatest motivating force” for AAPI voters.

“He accelerated the political engagement of the AAPI community by likely a decade or so,” Nikore said.

Christine Chen, who runs the non-partisan Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote, said the pandemic made clear, especially to immigrants who were previously not politically active, how crucial the role of government can be.

TargetSmart’s analysis found the turnout surge was particularly pronounced among older voters: one-third of first-time AAPI voters were over 50, CEO Tom Bonier said.

“So many of my friends had no interest in politics before, but they’re worried about their children,” said Alice Yi, a grass roots organiser in Austin, Texas. The rise in anti-Asian attacks, many of which targeted the elderly, convinced older residents to get more involved, she added.

Tung, the venture capitalist, made political contributions last year for the first time.

“There are so many more Asian Americans of all types that became more successful in different careers, and yet the stigma and hate hasn’t changed,” said Tung, a Taiwanese American who came to the US in 1983. “Success isn’t enough any more. You’ve got to be more vocal.”

Reuters