Ten die in Colorado supermarket shooting

Boulder — A gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday, killing 10 people, including the first police officer to arrive on the scene, before the bloodied suspect was arrested in the second deadly US mass shooting in a week.

Police gave few immediate details of the latest shooting and no known motive for the violence, which unfolded at about 3pm at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, a north-central Colorado city at the eastern foot of the Rockies, 45km northwest of Denver.

Frantic shoppers and employees fled for cover through the supermarket as law enforcement officers swarmed the scene, near the University of Colorado’s flagship campus.

Sarah Moonshadow, 42, a customer and Boulder resident who was in the store with her son, Nicholas, recounted scenes of pandemonium as gunfire rang out from inside the store.

“We were at the checkout, and shots just started going off,” Moonshadow said. “I said, ‘Nicholas get down’. And we just started listening and there, just repetitive shots ... and I just said, ‘Nicholas, run’.”

The bloodshed came less than a week after gun violence last Tuesday that left eight people dead, including six Asian women, at three day spas in and around Atlanta. A 21-year-old man has been charged with those killings.