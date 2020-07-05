Facebook faces moment of reckoning over tardiness in fight against injustice

Washington DC — For years, Facebook brushed off complaints from civil rights groups that it didn’t do enough to combat racism, discrimination and voter suppression flourishing on its site. Now, pressure from a boycott by major advertisers is forcing the social media giant to address their concerns.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to meet on Tuesday with leaders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the Anti-Defamation League and Color of Change to discuss their requests. Facebook is increasingly playing defence against a growing group of civil rights organisations, employees and companies demanding that the technology giant do more to fight injustice on its platform.

“Right now is a moment of real reckoning for the company,” said Vanita Gupta, CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights. “There’s a lot of pressure.”

The advocates led the campaign to persuade advertisers including Starbucks and PepsiCo to halt spending on the platform, focusing attention on Facebook’s policies as public outrage swells over racial inequities in the US after the shocking death of George Floyd in police custody.

Civil rights groups have long been asking Facebook to make policy and staffing changes to address their grievances. Concerns have included how the platform has promoted discriminatory advertising, allowed foreign adversaries to try to suppress the black vote, and let white supremacy groups organise rallies.

Leaders of the groups said their efforts to get the social media platform to change have often been only given lip-service, and, at times, even attacked.

Facebook declined to comment, but pointed to an announcement on Friday that it will attach to posts about voting a link to an information portal that explains how and when users can vote and how to register. The company has set a goal of helping to register 4-million new voters before the presidential election.

Increasing scrutiny

Facebook is also under increasing scrutiny in Washington. Zuckerberg has agreed to testify before a House antitrust panel with CEOs of other large technology platforms, and the company faces antitrust investigations by two federal agencies and nearly all 50 states.

Gupta and other advocates said Facebook has improved its response to concerns about census misinformation and has curtailed discriminatory adverts, but has fallen short in fighting voter suppression, election misinformation and moderating political speech.

“They are making many of the changes at our urging, but are missing the core piece,” Gupta said, pointing to Zuckerberg’s insistence on leaving misleading political speech unchecked because he deems the content newsworthy.

Gupta was on a call with Zuckerberg in June, with Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, and Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defence and Educational Fund, to discuss Facebook’s plans to prepare for the upcoming elections. Donald Trump had recently threatened on social media to withhold funding from Michigan over the state’s mail-in balloting plans. When Gupta questioned Facebook’s policy on political speech, Zuckerberg told her Trump’s posts represented hard “edge cases”, she said. Gupta said she disagreed and told him “at every turn you should be making the decision to weigh in favour of fair elections and protecting voting rights”.

Civil rights advocates had been contacting Facebook as early as 2017 about issues such as hate speech and election interference, but intensified their outreach after reports that Russian operatives had exploited Facebook and other platforms to suppress black voting, stir social unrest and help Trump win the 2016 election.