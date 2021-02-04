Setting climate change in stone by petrifying carbon

London — On a barren hillside in southwest Iceland, workers are installing huge fans to suck carbon dioxide from the air and turn it to stone deep below ground, in a radical — but expensive — way to fight global warming.

Engineering fixes for climate change are gaining attention and investments in 2021 as companies such as Microsoft and leaders from China, the US and the EU work on long-term plans to achieve net-zero emissions goals.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and a billionaire entrepreneur, said in January he would give a $100m prize for the best “technology for capturing carbon”.

Swiss firm Climeworks, which is building the Icelandic site with Carbfix, a unit of Reykjavik Energy, says every technological fix is needed to limit what US President Joe Biden calls a “climate crisis”.

However, critics say “direct air capture” (DAC) of emissions already in the atmosphere is too costly, particularly compared to simply reducing emissions, or protecting existing forests and planting new trees.

As they grow, trees soak up carbon dioxide from the air, lowering the amount of carbon in the atmosphere — and old trees are much more effective at it than new plantations, scientists say.

“We should plant as many forests as we can and protect as many as we can. But we are beyond the either/or” in choosing how to slow warming, said Jan Wurzbacher, director and co-founder of Climeworks.

The company is installing eight carbon collectors — each about the size of a shipping container — to expand a plant in Iceland that now catches and stores 50 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year, raising its capacity to 4,000 tonnes annually.

Fans suck in air and specialised filters extract the carbon dioxide. Carbfix combines the carbon with water, forming a mild acid that is then pumped 800m to 2,000m below ground into basaltic rock. Within two years, 95% of what was carbon dioxide is petrified — turned to rock, said Edda Sif Aradóttir, CEO of Carbfix.

But carbon dioxide only makes up about 0.04% of the air and the process of capturing and storing it is complex and energy intensive, viable in Iceland largely because of a huge, cheap supply of geothermal energy.

US payments company Stripe said in 2020 it would pay Climeworks $775 a tonne for extracting 322 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the air — one indication of the cost. Microsoft similarly said in late January it would invest in Climeworks to bury 1,400 tonnes of carbon — but Climeworks declined to give the price per tonne.