WATCH: The New Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations
28 January 2021 - 14:48
When there is a tectonic shift in the global order, one needs to bring in the cartographers to redraw the maps: the shifts are the shale revolution, the solar revolution, the Paris climate agreement and the growing fissure between the US and China.
Pulitzer Prize winner Daniel Yergin ties these strands together talking about his new book, The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations, with Michael Avery.
Pulitzer Prize winner Daniel Yergin talks to Business Day TV's Michael Avery about the new global order
