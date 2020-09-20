Big firms finally come around over childcare benefits

The pandemic has started to alter that calculus. Companies are starting to realise that they cannot leave working parents twisting in the wind, trying to figure this out individually with their supervisors — the problem is too big.

“It is a business issue,” says Ellyn Shook, chief leadership and human resources officer at Accenture. This isn’t something you can fix by being the world’s most flexible boss, or most diligent employee.

So employers are starting to offer more tangible help, especially those in the finance, consulting and tech industries. This is no surprise — these sectors have more cash than most and compete ruthlessly on talent.

“In February, unemployment was record low,” says Shook. “We were truly in a war for talent. I believe we will be back there again. And actions companies take today will be long remembered.” With that in mind, talent-focused firms are rethinking how to support working parents.

JPMorgan, Citigroup and Bank of America have all boosted childcare benefits. For example, JPMorgan is offering employees discounts on tutoring, learning pods and full-time child care, and increasing employee access to emergency backup child care. Citigroup will help employees find other families to join their learning pod, and Bank of America is offering to reimburse parents $75 or $100 a day to pay for child care, depending on their salaries.

Accenture is leading an effort with Bright Horizons to get children ages six to 12 into some semblance of school — a subsidised day-care programme for groups of 10-12, who would follow their own public school’s remote learning lessons under adult supervision. Bank of America and Microsoft are among the other firms that have signed on. Shook says that they are offering the programme through a cost-sharing mechanism in which the company will pay 75%, so that the cost to the employee is about $5 an hour.

Work harder

Dell Technologies, too, is offering a menu of new options for parents, says Kristi Hummel, senior vice-president of human resources. The company is expanding employee access to nanny placement services; to tutoring, whether virtual, one-on-one or group-based; and to a service that helps parents find off-site child care. They have also granted access to a marketplace parents can use to find a nearby learning pod of the right age group for their child.

A cynic might say — especially given JPMorgan’s well-publicised attempts to get employees back to the office — that this is all just a way to get parents to work harder. But the parents I’ve talked with would dearly love to do just that. They adore their children, of course, but they want to stop being Zoom-enabled teachers’ aides and go back to their day jobs.

Some observers will no doubt find it strange that private firms are engaged in helping employees make childcare arrangements. Perhaps it seemed strange when corporations started to offer access to health insurance, too.

Not everything to come out of this horrible pandemic is itself horrible, and if more companies start supporting their working parents, that could be a real silver lining.

Bloomberg