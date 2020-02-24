World

Global deal on taxing digital giants is still a divisive issue

US treasury secretary hopes the matter can be resolved by the end of the year

24 February 2020 - 17:23 Jan Strupczewski
Picture: ANDREW KELLY/ REUTERS
Picture: ANDREW KELLY/ REUTERS

Ridyadh — Failure to reach a global deal on where and how much to tax digital giants such as Google, Amazon or Facebook would result in many digital tax regimes emerging all over the world, France’s finance minister says.

It is also likely to trigger US retaliatory tariffs, US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin says, underscoring Washington’s determination to thwart tax rules planned by France and other countries if no global deal is reached.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting of world financial leaders, Bruno Le Maire said the gathering had been useful in establishing consensus on such global tax rules.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the world’s 20 biggest economies, the G20, met in Riyadh for talks on economic issues, with digital taxation topping their two-day agenda.

Mnuchin said the issue was being addressed in negotiations with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and he hoped it could be resolved by the end of the year. But he said Washington would strike back at the digital taxes passed by France and others if those efforts failed.

“We’ve been very consistent in saying we think the digital services tax is discriminatory in nature against digital companies, and specifically a handful of US companies,” he said. “The president was clear that we were proceeding with ... reciprocal tariffs.”

Digital giants set for heftier tax hit as governments push for global rule book

The overhaul will have the effect of a few percentage points of corporate income tax in many countries
World
4 months ago

France and the US have declared a truce to allow the multilateral talks to reach a conclusion by year-end.

“For the first tine there is wide consensus among the G20 members on the necessity of having a new international taxation system,” Le Maire said.

“We have to address the issue of digital companies making profits in many countries without any physical presence, which means without paying the due level of taxes,” he said.

“We also have to address the key question of minimum taxation and the risk of having a race to the bottom on taxation,” he said.

The OECD wants to agree on the technical details of such a tax by July.

“There is a consensus to build a solution by the end of 2020,” Le Maire said, noting the alternative — no agreement — would create a proliferation of different tax systems making life more difficult for companies.

“Let’s be clear. Either we have at the end of 2020 an international solution ... clearly in the interest of all countries and digital companies, or there is no solution and ... then it will be up to the national taxes to enter into force,” Le Maire said.

“Instead of having one single, simple solution, we would have many different digital taxes, all over the world.”

The US, home to most of the digital giants, has been wary of committing to a solution on taxing them before a presidential election later this year.

Reuters

EU slates Facebook business model

It's not surprising that Mark Zuckerberg's state-visit-style trip to Brussels got a chilly reception from EU officials.
Business
1 day ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Why Facebook supports more digital tax

Conditions look right for an old-fashioned multilateral stand-off over where tech giants pay tax
Opinion
6 days ago

Macron introduces more measures to encourage tech start-ups to ‘Choose France’

The French president has tried to lure more investors to his country since he was economy minister in 2014
World
1 month ago

Tim Cook to get award in Dublin, despite anger over €13bn Irish tax bill

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will present Cook with the accolade later in January in recognition of Apple’s 40 years of investment in Ireland
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Global deal on taxing digital giants is still a ...
World
2.
Check those Arctic oil and gas licences, ...
World
3.
Milan in virtual lockdown as Italy reacts to ...
World / Europe
4.
Hearing gets under way in London for Julian ...
World

Related Articles

US and France still at odds over digital tax for Big Tech

World

France rejects US idea that companies opt out of proposed tax reform

World

Libra crashes into the brick wall of faithless Facebook

Opinion / Editorials

Apple goes to EU court over $14bn tax case

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.