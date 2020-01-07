World

US and France still at odds over digital tax for Big Tech

To avoid a major trade dispute, the two countries are aiming for a compromise as France wants a 3% digital tax — but the US threatens sanctions

07 January 2020 - 13:29 William Horobin and Laura Davison
French finance minister Bruno le Maire. Picture: BLOOMBERG/TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA
French finance minister Bruno le Maire. Picture: BLOOMBERG/TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA

Paris/Washington — France and the US will try to hammer out a compromise on the taxation of digital services over the next fortnight in a last-ditch effort to avoid an escalation in the transatlantic trade dispute.

“I had a long discussion with US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin yesterday,” French finance minister Bruno le Maire told reporters in Paris on Tuesday. “We agreed to double our efforts in the coming days to try to find a compromise on digital taxation in the framework” of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), he said, adding that they had given themselves 15 days to strike a deal.

Last month, the US said it would hit $2.4bn of French products with tariffs in response to a 3% tax France instituted on the revenue of large tech companies including Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon. The office of the US trade representative said the levy “discriminates against US companies” and the EU  has vowed to retaliate if the US follows through.

Le Maire said that he would pull out of negotiations if the Trump administration imposed the sanctions while talks were ongoing. The US tariffs will target goods that include Champagne, cheese and make-up.

Public hearing

Standing alongside Le Maire, the EU’s trade chief Phil Hogan said he is very concerned about the tariff threat because France’s digital tax is “legitimate”. The EU would consider “all possibilities” if Washington goes ahead, he said.

Representatives for French products, including Le Creuset cookware and Champagne producer Laurent-Perrier, will plead their case at the US trade representative on Tuesday. The tariffs could go into effect as soon as early this year.

The OECD is hoping to reach a consensus among more than 130 countries this year about how global digital companies should be taxed. France has said it will repeal its tax and refund the tax payments if an international agreement is reached. US officials have called that unacceptable and says the tax should be rescinded immediately.

The US has also said it will consider investigating digital taxes in other countries that have followed France’s lead — including Austria, Italy and Turkey. That could result in sanctions on products from those countries.

Bloomberg

Ensure you don’t pay tax on pension earned outside SA

Foreign country may however still tax the amounts paid out
Money
5 days ago

Avoiding economic ‘doom loops’ remains a priority for the 2020s

The world is struggling to stay balanced on a shaky platform of high consumption, asset prices and household debt, writes Satyajit Das
Opinion
3 days ago

Ayo and AEEI fail to meet accounts deadline

Both companies were supposed to submit audited financials to the JSE by the end of 2019
Companies
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Australia becomes ground zero for firestorms
World / Asia
2.
Vladimir Putin meets Bashar al-Assad in Syria, as ...
World
3.
Four-day work week is a no-go for Finland
World / Europe
4.
Austria’s Greens and conservatives say they can ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Forget bitcoin, China’s crypto-yuan is set to transform banking

Opinion

Amazon gets a new Indian rival in Reliance’s JioMart

Companies

Six African start-ups doing business for good in 2019

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.