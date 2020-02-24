World

Check those Arctic oil and gas licences, Greenpeace asks Norwegian court

Decision is likely to determine whether oil firms can continue to search for hydrocarbons off northern Norway

24 February 2020 - 16:38 Nerijus Adomaitis
Greenpeace activists approach Equinor oil rig near Hammerfest, Norway, on April 29 2019. Picture: REUTERS/JONNE SIPPOLA/GREENPEACE HANDOUT
Greenpeace activists approach Equinor oil rig near Hammerfest, Norway, on April 29 2019. Picture: REUTERS/JONNE SIPPOLA/GREENPEACE HANDOUT

Oslo — Greenpeace and its partners asked Norway’s supreme court on Monday to rule on the legality of the country’s Arctic oil and gas exploration licences, in a case that could block the petroleum industry’s expansion plans.

If the supreme court takes up the case, the decision is likely to determine whether oil firms can search for hydrocarbons off northern Norway, where authorities believe billions of barrels of oil could be found. Two lower courts have found that the government’s plan to drill is legal, rejecting the environmentalists’ claim that it breaches people’s constitutional right to a healthy environment.

If, as expected, the court takes up the case, it would hear it this year or next and its decision will be the final word. First, a formal process has to be followed involving the appeal court, a spokesman said.

The case, led by Greenpeace and Nature and Youth, the country’s largest environmentalist youth organisation, says exploration will lead to higher emissions of climate-warming carbon dioxide. The groups targeted the government’s 2015-2016 licensing round, in which 13 companies were granted licences, including state-controlled Equinor.

“Opening up the pristine areas in the Arctic for oil drilling in the time of a climate emergency is not acceptable,” Greenpeace Norway chief Frode Pleym said in a statement.

Norway is western Europe’s largest oil and gas exporter. Its reserves helped to make it one of the world’s wealthiest nations in the half-century since petroleum was first found within its territorial waters. Most of its production is from the North Sea and the Norwegian Sea, located south of the Arctic, but more recent developments have seen the exploration and production in the far-north Barents Sea.

The environmental lawsuit is part of an emerging branch of legal action worldwide, where plaintiffs seek to use a nation’s founding principles to make the case for curbing emissions. The green groups cited article 112 of Norway’s constitution, which guarantees the right of current and future generations to a healthy and sustainable environment, as well as Norway’s commitments to reduce emissions under the UN climate agreement.

The government said its decision to grant exploration permits in the contested 23rd licensing round was lawful, and that it is for parliament, not the courts, to decide future exploration.

Oil companies have already drilled exploration wells in some licensed areas, but have not made any significant discoveries. Aker BP plans to drill a well later this year.

Beate Kristine Sjaafjell, a law professor at the University of Oslo, told Reuters she expected the supreme court to answer “the big question” of whether Norway’s decision to continue exploration was in line with its international climate commitments. 

Reuters

Russia’s permafrost is thawing out, and not in a good way

The thaw is putting buildings, pipelines and other infrastructure at risk of collapse, with Putin finally accepting he needs to address climate change
4 months ago

Oil company abandons search for Arctic oil due to polar bears

In a blow to the Trump administration, which hoped to find oil and gas reserves, warnings from US government scientists were taken to heart
7 months ago

A very cold war: Russia and its rivals fight for control over Arctic Ocean riches

The rapid thaw in the icy waters around the North Pole is  creating a giant geopolitical flashpoint as rivals scramble to catch up with Russia’s ...
9 months ago

Shippers see the silver lining in accelerating Arctic melt

New, shorter routes are opening up — potentially setting up a vicious cycle of ever-faster melting ice
1 year ago

