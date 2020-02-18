The cities actually meeting their climate goals

London/Madrid — Cities are home to more than half the world’s population — and produce about 70% of worldwide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. So while climate change is a global problem, the day-to-day causes and effects will have to be dealt with at a local level.

“If you’re a company, you can move assets, but cities are not like that,” says Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP, a non-profit research group that pushes institutions to disclose their GHG emissions. “Cities know they are very exposed to climate risk and that they also have opportunities to make better cities, with better air quality and a better quality of life for the people.”

Every year, CDP publishes a catalogue of companies called the A List, which includes businesses that have not only set out climate adaptation action plans, they’ve also publicly reported such things as their emissions inventories — that is, the mix of types of pollutants they’re putting out — and how much progress they’ve made towards achieving their goals. Last year, CDP introduced a similar ranking for cities.

About 12% of 850 cities analysed made it onto the 2019 A List, released on Tuesday, up from about 7% last year. Overall, according to CDP, the number of cities around the world with rigorous environmental standards in place has more than doubled.

Progress isn’t a part of the ranking, but based on the data, some cities are clearly doing better than others.

Of the cities that responded to CDP’s call for data, Palo Alto, California, is the closest to hitting its targets: according to its self-reporting, it’s more than 56% of the way towards its goal of cutting emissions by 80% before 2030, compared to its 1990 baseline.

Stockholm and Toronto have set a similar pace, although their targets are further out. Once the beating heart of the UK’s industrial revolution, Manchester is also way ahead of schedule in its ambition to eliminate emissions, for the most part, by 2038. This will involve removing GHG equivalents to 20.6-million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.