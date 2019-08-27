BP exits Alaska after 60 years in $5.6bn Hilcorp Energy sale

Houston — BP has agreed to sell its entire business in Alaska to closely held Hilcorp Energy for $5.6bn, ending a six-decade presence in the state as oil production there declines.

The deal includes BP’s operating stake in Prudhoe Bay, the largest-producing oilfield in US history, as well as all its Alaskan pipelines, London-based BP in a statement. For Hilcorp, the oil company founded by Texas billionaire Jeffery Hildebrand, it is the largest acquisition in its history and adds to Alaskan assets bought from BP in 2014.

Alaska’s oil output has slumped from its heyday in the late 1980s as discoveries dried up and major producers sought easier-to-produce crude elsewhere, most recently from shale rock in Texas. Hilcorp, along with ConocoPhillips, is one of the few big oil companies still interested in investing fresh capital in the state, which is home to protected ecosystems.

‘Reshaping BP’

“We are steadily reshaping BP and today we have other opportunities, both in the US and around the world, that are more closely aligned with our long-term strategy and more competitive for our investment,” BP CEO Bob Dudley said in the statement.

The sale forms the majority of BP’s two-year, $10bn divestment plan. It includes the stake in the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System which has been running below capacity for years as oil production in the state has declined. BP American depositary receipts rose as much as 1.1% in New York trading.

Industry analyst Will Hares said Hilcorp has been trying to build an artificial island off of Alaska’s coast to drill in the Beaufort Sea. In the past five years, it has bought more than $6bn worth of oil and gas assets, according to the company’s website. In 2018, the company produced about 108,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of liquids and almost 209,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of gas.