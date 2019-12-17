Bankers turned winemakers are transforming the English countryside

The unusually hot summer of 2018 encouraged more producers to join the fray. For all its dangerous downsides, global warming also makes it possible to regularly ripen grapes at latitudes once considered marginal for cultivation. Overall output of wine in England and Wales increased to 13.2-million bottles in 2018, from 5-million in 2015, according to trade body Wine GB. The area under vine has risen 83% since 2015, to more than 3,500ha.

Vintners have focused on sparkling wine because the English growing regions’ chalky soil is similar to that of Champagne, and producers of one of France’s signature luxury products have responded. Vranken-Pommery Monopole last year introduced Louis Pommery England brut in partnership with Hattingley Valley in Hampshire, planting vines on about 100 acres in the area. It plans to begin harvesting in 2021.

Famed producer Taittinger joined with UK distributor Hatch Mansfield to create Domaine Evremond in Kent. The project, which initially included 20ha of vines, will expand to more than 40ha when a second round of planting takes place next year, according to the British partner’s MD, Patrick McGrath.

For Vranken-Pommery and Taittinger, producing in England is a way to hedge bets and protect a key market no matter what happens with Brexit. The UK is Champagne’s biggest export outlet, with 27-million bottles shipped in 2018, according to trade organisation Comité Champagne. That’s more than double the total production of wine in England and Wales, most of which is consumed domestically.

“The UK has historically been the shop window for the world, in that Champagne producers want their wines showcased here, where there is established demand,” says Davy Zyw, sparkling wine buyer at merchant Berry Brothers & Rudd. “But there’s a finite volume for vintage Champagne, and we’ve got a quality product that’s home-grown and can compete at that level.”

Demand for British wine has been fuelled by greater availability at retailers such as upmarket grocer Waitrose, which carries more than 100 choices, as well as at pubs and restaurants. British Airways toasted its 100th anniversary by offering first-class passengers a 2015 blanc de noirs from Hattingley.

Yet there’s concern that the land grab will result in a near-term glut if British drinkers’ thirst doesn’t keep pace with the growth in supply and overseas sales are slow to take off. “A lot of people have got thought-out businesses, but I’m fearful a few have rushed in without thinking it through,” McGrath says.

Many new ventures are self-financed, as banks are reluctant to back businesses that have to contend with unknowns such as weather. These include Rathfinny, a 240ha estate in Sussex with views of the English Channel. The business, created by hedge fund defector Driver, released its first vintage last year.

Heerema, a Dutchman who bought Nyetimber 13 years ago, expects the industry to consolidate if some players are unable to bear unexpected expenses. After the first vines were planted at the estate in the 1980s, Nyetimber has grown into England’s biggest sparkling wine producer, making more than 1-million bottles a year from vineyards across England’s southeast. Heerema wants to almost double output over the next decade.

The cost of making Nyetimber “all comes out of my own pocket, and though we don’t disclose our financials, I can assure you it’s significant,” he says in the estate’s offices in London’s Mayfair district, a favourite haunt of hedge fund managers and Russian oligarchs. Though Heerema is focused on building the brand, he says he would “certainly listen” if a big Champagne producer made an attractive offer.