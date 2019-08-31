Opinion LUNCH WITH THE FT: We should not be screwed up about food, lifelong food fundi Prue Leith urges From a childhood in SA, Prue Leith built her cookery school brand such that when she sold it in 1993, she was turning over more than £15m a year BL PREMIUM

I meet Prue Leith in the lift on our way to Galvin at Windows, which sounds like the name of a hair salon but is actually a rather ritzy restaurant offering modern French haute cuisine on the 28th floor of the Hilton, Park Lane. Despite the acreage of empty dining space on offer, at midday, in the middle of the week, we are seated next to the other diners to enjoy the panoramic views over west London. The guests are mostly out-of-towners, longtime gal pals meeting up for an annual chat over Pinot Grigio, or couples on the brink of becoming engaged. But the room prickles with excitement when the 79-year-old takes her seat.

Leith has enjoyed a decades-long career as a restaurateur, business-person, novelist and broadcaster, but her celebrity has taken on a new dazzle since appearing on the global television phenomenon The Great British Bake Off, the reality show in which amateur bakers are whittled to a winner according to their ability to produce self-portraits in choux pastry,...