Companies

UK to probe Google takeover of Looker Data Sciences

The $2.6bn deal may weaken competition, according to the UK Competition and Markets Authority

17 December 2019 - 11:41 Gaspard Sebag
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON

The UK has formally announced a merger probe into Google’s $2.6bn takeover of Looker Data Sciences a week after its anti-trust watchdogs raised concerns about Amazon’s purchase of a minority stake in Deliveroo.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in a Tuesday statement that it will verify whether the Alphabet unit’s acquisition might substantially weaken competition.

The CMA said it set a February 13 deadline to take a decision in this first-phase review. The companies were told about the merger inquiry on Monday.

The British competition regulator is taking a tough look a technology deals. Last week, UK watchdogs threatened Amazon with an extended competition review of its Deliveroo deal unless the e-commerce giant addressed concerns that customers, restaurants and grocers would face higher prices.

Google announced in June that it planned to buy US-based Looker for its cloud unit, which lags far behind Amazon and Microsoft with just 4% of the cloud-computing infrastructure market as of 2018, according to the most-recent figures from analyst Gartner. US regulators cleared the deal in November.

Bloomberg

Australia lays down the law for Facebook and Google

Tech giants will have to comply with new rules to limit abuse of market power
Companies
5 days ago

KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Tech start-ups survive better with a bit of fat

Funding, access and talent are key ingredients to ensuring SA can compete in the digital innovation race
Opinion
1 week ago

When size is all that matters

US web 'monopolies' say scale is essential in a globalised business
Business
2 weeks ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Google’s soft-shoe shuffle into banking

Instead of taking on full responsibility, the tech giant is partnering with financial services firms
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Five big tech firms face child labour death charges

World / Africa

Silicon leap serves emerging markets

Business

YouTube posts striking growth in subscribers for paid services in India

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.