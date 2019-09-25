National Environmentalists to fight oil and gas drilling off KwaZulu-Natal coast Government ignored our objections during consultations and gave the go-ahead behind our backs, say some lobbyists BL PREMIUM

Environmental lobby groups who oppose offshore exploration and drilling for oil and gas off SA’s coast say they will protest against the granting of permission to explore the waters off KwaZulu-Natal.

The Petroleum Agency of SA (Pasa), which acts on behalf of the government, has granted a permit to a joint venture of Italian oil giant Eni and Sasol to start exploring for gas and oil off the coast.