Environmentalists to fight oil and gas drilling off KwaZulu-Natal coast
Government ignored our objections during consultations and gave the go-ahead behind our backs, say some lobbyists
25 September 2019 - 05:10
Environmental lobby groups who oppose offshore exploration and drilling for oil and gas off SA’s coast say they will protest against the granting of permission to explore the waters off KwaZulu-Natal.
The Petroleum Agency of SA (Pasa), which acts on behalf of the government, has granted a permit to a joint venture of Italian oil giant Eni and Sasol to start exploring for gas and oil off the coast.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.