Trump creates chaotic G7, doesn’t meet Iran and wants Putin back

But his is not a guaranteed model of future success. As he passed the baton to Trump, who seems serious about wanting to host the next G7 at his resort in Miami, there is still little sign of collective responsibility for global problems. The proof is in the binning of the final communiqué, once a market-moving document that tackled currencies and economic policy.

Jokes and kisses

Macron managed to push climate change to the top of the agenda, but he also gave Trump the easy option to skip the session on biodiversity, which, in fact, Trump did. Last year, Angela Merkel was caught leaning sternly over Trump with his arms crossed. This year, they were sharing jokes and even exchanging kisses.

Hectoring was replaced with gentle warnings of the risks of his trade war.

Macron’s decision to eliminate the communiqué avoided a repeat of the debacle in Canada last year when Trump humiliated Canada’s Justin Trudeau with his refusal to sign up to the joint statement. And to a degree it liberated them to chat with candour, without worrying about an end product — in agreement that they disagreed, leaders could simply opt out where they wished.

“There was a lot of nervousness at the outset, a lot of expectations, a lot of tensions, and we had a bit of conflict,” Macron said.

Never better

For the French leader, the crucial moment came when Trump landed on Saturday and Macron pulled him into an unplanned private lunch within earshot of the Atlantic. This was his chance to let the president in on his Iranian plan.

“He wasn’t trying to impress his people, I wasn’t trying to impress his people. We were just trying to impress each other,” Trump said later. “We’ve never had a better relationship.”

For a while it was touch and go. US officials groused about the summit agenda — designed, they said, to embarrass their president. Both sides said the first evening’s dinner was tense, particularly as Trump made the case for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to be allowed back in the fold.

In the warm, coastal surroundings that in the 19th century attracted French Emperor Napoleon III, the mood steadily improved. Trump kissed Merkel on both cheeks during the group photo shoot on Sunday. Boris Johnson took a dip in the sea.

When Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif made his surprise landing in Biarritz, Macron’s advisers held their breaths. But Trump simply retreated to his hotel while the French, the Germans and the British met with him near the summit venue.

‘Incredible job’

By Monday, Trump was lauding Macron for his “incredible job” and a “truly successful G7” hosted by a “spectacular leader.” They hugged and Macron, his face almost hidden from the press, winked at his American counterpart.

Macron will know that the political challenges of a world in flux haven’t gone away despite a refreshing intake of sea air. But those issues have been held at bay, at least until the next presidential tweet storm.

When Trump had finally ceded the summit podium to his host for a closing news conference, a reporter referenced the US leader’s exuberant praise of the summit and asked the French president if she’d witnessed the birth of a new era of Macronian diplomacy. “That’s not for me to answer,” Macron said, smiling proudly.

