French minister calls Trump’s wine tariff threat ‘moronic’

Bordeaux — On Tuesday, French agriculture minister Didier Guillaume denounced as “completely moronic” US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose a tax on French wine.

“It’s absurd, in terms of having a political and economic debate, to say that if you tax the ‘GAFAs’, I’ll tax wine. It’s completely moronic,” Guillaume told BFM TV. “American wine is not better than French wine.”

Last week, Trump raised the prospect of tariffs in retaliation for a planned digital services tax by France, and he criticised President Emmanuel Macron for what he called “foolishness”.

While Macron’s own response has been restrained, other French ministers have hit back.

France’s premier wines are least likely to be affected, industry experts say, but consumers of less expensive wines can readily switch to other nations’ produce in the quest for better value.

Trump’s threat is a headache for Macron ahead of a summit of G7 leaders in Biarritz in August and comes after France’s parliament approved legislation designed to make tech companies such as Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon (GAFA) pay more tax. The “GAFAs” are often accused of unfairly competing with local businesses by booking profits in low-tax countries such as Ireland, no matter where the revenue originates.

While wine is France’s second-biggest export after aerospace, some experts say the fact that Americans mostly import prestige wines from Burgundy or Bordeaux, which are less sensitive to higher price tags, should cushion the blow.

“When you look into the details, you realise America is the first export market in value terms, but not in volume,” Eric Morain, a lawyer who specialises in the wine sector, told Reuters. “That means Americans drink French wines that are already expensive. I don’t think someone who’s able to buy a bottle for $100 or $150 will think twice before buying one at $180 or $200.”

Germany is France’s top export market in terms of volume sold with 2.18-million hectolitres, ahead of the US. In value terms, the US comes first, accounting for 18% of French wine exports and worth €1.7bn ($1.90bn), up almost a third over the past five years.

Bad news

In France’s wine regions, however, exporters expressed greater concern. Near Bordeaux, Olivier Fleury, the owner of the middle-market Château du Pavillon winery at Sainte-Croix-du-Mont, was bracing for bad news. He exports half of the million bottles he produces every year, with half of that going to the US alone.

“Even a few dollars per bottle would change things for us, our products will simply disappear from the shelves,” he said. His wine sells for between $18 and $60 in the US.

Trump made his threat as the lower euro is helping French wines recover market share after years of stronger competition from Chilean and Argentine wines.

“Americans are big producers themselves, they won’t struggle to replace Bordeaux wines, which were only just recovering their positions. Americans will buy something else,” Fleury said.

Others were hoping American consumers’ increasing taste for foreign wines — the US is the world’s largest wine importer and, since 2011, the largest wine consumer — will mean trade will continue to flow across the Atlantic.

“It would be bad news for us,” said Christian Paly, the head of the Tavel co-operative in the southern Gard region, which mostly produces rosé, an increasingly popular choice in the US. The co-operative’s wines sell at $20 to $25 there. “But Americans can’t do without French wine altogether,” he told France 3 television. “It would slow us down but it wouldn’t be a disaster.”

Reuters, AFP