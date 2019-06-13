All secrets revealed in the age of AI, says French digital envoy

Tunis — Be it illness or an affair, your secret may no longer be safe as artificial intelligence (AI) gives government and business the power to crawl over personal data, France’s digital envoy said on Thursday.

Information gleaned from everyday communications could then be used to exclude people from jobs, deny them insurance or curtail a myriad of freedoms, said Henri Verdier, France’s top digital specialist, calling for stronger privacy rules.

He said the predictive powers of AI could mean deep trouble if information — a hastily written tweet or even a holiday booking — was used to divine an individual’s future profile.

“We might not employ or insure someone because they risk depression, or a country might use predictions about your sexual orientation against you,” Verdier said.

“AI is going to change the rules of the game because I can take a lot of data, educate a machine, then use it to know many things about you,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on the sidelines of RightsCon, a digital conference in Tunis.

The EU’s biggest shake-up of data privacy laws in more than two decades came into force a year ago, giving people more control over their online information and authorities the power to impose hefty fines. But the laws do not go far enough, Verdier said, urging the EU to curb companies’ and governments’ predictive powers.

Plus it is already too late to simply switch off social media and hope your private life will stay that way.

Research published in January found that social media platforms such as Twitter can be used to glean information about the preferences of former users by monitoring as few as eight of their one-time contacts.