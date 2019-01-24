World

Trump thanked at Davos as his policies inspire a global climate movement

‘The US is no longer the reference point for climate action’ but has provoked companies, investors and cities into cutting greenhouse gas emissions

24 January 2019 - 17:53 Eric Roston
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum. The Swedish 16-year-old has galvanised protests by high-schoolers in Europe, Japan and the US demanding stronger government action to fight global warming. Picture: AFP/AFPTV/ELOI ROUYER AND AGNÈS PEDRERO
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum. The Swedish 16-year-old has galvanised protests by high-schoolers in Europe, Japan and the US demanding stronger government action to fight global warming. Picture: AFP/AFPTV/ELOI ROUYER AND AGNÈS PEDRERO

New York — An architect of the Paris Agreement on climate change thanked US President Donald Trump yesterday for his policies supportive of fossil-fuel industries, because they effectively provoked companies, investors and cities into cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

“Every time we hear yet another inexplicable attack on someone or something or some social value or some environmental value, it causes the opposite reaction,” said former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres at a Bloomberg conference held in Davos during the World Economic Forum (WEF).

She calls Trump’s White House “the dark house” because of what she describes as an executive mansion absent of enlightened policy.

Figueres, who operates an initiative called Global Optimism, said research since late 2015 has shown there to be a more substantial difference than diplomats were aware of between their high- and low-end warming goals.

An October report by the UN-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), for the first time, addressed how keeping warming to the more ambitious goal of 1.5ºC would affect temperature, sea-level rise, drought and precipitation relative to a hotter world. Business-as-usual emissions would push the planet past 4ºC — well beyond what scientists have long considered to be dangerous.

“Unfortunately, the US is no longer the reference point in the world for climate action,” said Johan Rockstrom, an Earth system scientist and incoming co-director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, who appeared with Figueres.

The two supported a strategy report last year that suggested how nations, companies and individuals can meet the extraordinarily ambitious goal of cutting global greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

They appeared with Suzanne DiBianca, executive vice-president for corporate relations and chief philanthropy officer at Salesforce.com. She described a three-pronged approach to corporate sustainability that includes transparency, entrepreneurship, and cleaning-up operations, including supply chains. She oversees a $50m investment fund that is expected to double next year.

DiBianca said that recent US actions in the climate arena motivated both Salesforce and her personally to accelerate their transformation into a clean-economy company.

“The second thing I see that has been a huge gift, as a result of the [US] federal government stepping aside, is cities,” she said. “The leadership of cities has been incredibly impressive, and I don’t think, probably, would have taken such direct, fast action if they were waiting for federal programmes.”

Bloomberg

US team takes Trumpism to Davos

Officials hit back at suggestions globalisation is being undermined
World
1 year ago

In dire report, Pentagon warns of US bases imperiled by climate change

Two-thirds of 79 mission-essential military installations in the US are vulnerable to flooding, with more than half vulnerable to drought and fires
World
5 days ago

World’s oceans are heating up at quickening pace, says study

New study shows ‘robust evidence’ that ocean heating — an important indicator of climate change — is more rapid than we thought
World
12 days ago

Heat-stressed bats drop like flies in South Australia heatwave

Temperatures of 49.1ºC were reported  north of Adelaide, with people warned to stay indoors — with some pubs offering free beer
World
6 hours ago

Most read

1.
Military intervention kills off chances of ...
World / Africa
2.
Ebola survivors turn into disease fighters as DRC ...
World / Africa
3.
Strong growth forecast for Africa’s arms market
World / Africa
4.
In Davos, Zimbabwe’s finance minister promises ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

World is losing the race against climate change, warns UN chief
World

Davos elite not giving up private jets despite climate change worries
World

Latest climate data shows ‘exceptional warming’ in past three years
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.