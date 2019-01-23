Even absent, Trump looms large at Davos as CEOs sour on his polices

Davos — From centre stage in Davos last year, US President Donald Trump told the world’s corporate bosses that America is a great place to invest. It hasn’t quite turned out that way.

Foreign direct investment to the US fell in 2018, and companies gathered at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss Alps this year say they are worried Trump’s trade war with China will dampen the global economy and business investments even further.

One key complaint here this week: companies increasingly reliant on consumers in China have had to lower their earnings outlooks as the world’s second-largest economy cools. And while the US administration has cut taxes and regulations to attract new investment, a wave of caution is rippling through many industries in the US.

“The trade war has been very damaging for the US agricultural economy,” said David MacLennan, CEO of US food and agricultural giant Cargill, which announced worse-than-expected results out of China earlier in January. “The longer this goes on, the worse it is,” he told Reuters.

Foreign investment in the US, which includes cross-border mergers and acquisitions and intra-company loans, fell about 18% in 2018 from the prior year, according to the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

That is close to the 19% year-on-year drop in foreign investment globally. But it is notable given the deregulation and tax cuts that might have otherwise fed into inward investment. In January of last year, at Davos, many executives said they planned to spend money in the US in 2018.