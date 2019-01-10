In Beijing, US seeks details on Chinese goods purchases and trade promises

China made that pledge after the Xi-Trump meeting in Buenos Aires, when US officials said China would start buying immediately. But aside from some soybean purchases, there has been little sign of big-ticket acquisitions.

In December, top Trump administration officials had said the trade commitments amounted to $1.2-trillion, but did not specify the composition or time period. Those purchases would help meet another key demand from Trump: that China take action to reduce the massive US trade deficit with its biggest economic rival.

Big spending on commodities and goods would send a positive signal on China’s intent to work with the US, but would do nothing to resolve the US demands that require difficult structural change from China. It is unclear how much progress on these issues negotiators can make in 90 days, nor how much progress Trump would want to see to stop him from further escalating the trade war. The issues at play have soured the wider US-China relationship for years.

At stake are scheduled US tariff increases on $200bn in Chinese imports. Trump has said he would increase those duties to 25% from 10% currently if no deal is reached by March 2, and has threatened to tax all imports from China if Beijing fails to cede to US demands.

Beijing has said it will not give up ground on issues it sees as core. China will not make any “unreasonable concessions” and any agreement must involve compromise on both sides, the China Daily, a state newspaper, said on Wednesday. The paper said in an editorial that the dispute harms both countries and disrupts the international trade order and supply chains.

Nothing in the diary

No schedule for further face-to-face negotiations was released after the talks, and USTR said the American delegation was returning to Washington to report on the meetings and “to receive guidance on the next steps”, USTR said.

One of the biggest challenges to any deal would be to ensure that China enforces whatever is agreed to stop technology transfers, IP theft and hacking of US computer networks.

The USTR said officials broached these topics and discussed the need for any agreement to include “complete implementation subject to ongoing verification and effective enforcement”.

US officials have long complained that China has failed to live up to trade promises, often citing Beijing’s pledges to resume imports of American beef that took more than a decade to implement.