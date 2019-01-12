As the world economy stumbles into 2019, eyes turn to China

London — Ten years after China helped stave off the threat of a global depression with a huge stimulus plan, investors are looking once again towards Beijing as the world economy heads for a slowdown, or worse, in 2019.

Booming China has accounted for about a third of the growth in the global economy in recent years. So recent signs that it is losing momentum is unsettling when the US boom, turbo-charged by President Donald Trump’s tax cuts of 2017, seems to have peaked and Europe’s heavyweights are stalling.

China’s slowdown is already being felt around the world, from Apple’s profit warning due to weaker sales of its iPhones to car maker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) laying off workers, after a 22% fall in sales in the country in 2018.

Policy sources told Reuters in Beijing on Friday that the government is planning a lower economic growth target of 6% to 6.5% for 2019 after an expected 6.6% in 2018, which would be the slowest expansion since 1990.

In the first few days of 2019, China raised infrastructure spending with a $34bn railway investment and its central bank loosened the screws on banks to encourage them lend more, its fifth such move in a year.

“China, that’s what worries me most,” Joachim Fels, MD and global economic advisor at bond giant Pacific Investment Management Company, says as he surveyes the outlook for the world economy in 2019. As well as cutting China’s appetite for imports, a deeper slowdown could weaken its yuan currency and fan the flames of the trade war between Beijing and Washington.

However, Fels says his recession models for 2019 are flashing only orange warnings — not red — in part because the US Federal Reserve is likely to pause its run of interest-rate hikes after one or two more increases.