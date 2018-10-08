IMF, World Bank meets amid growing global economic fears

Bali — Finance ministers and central bankers worldwide will be among 32,000 delegates in earthquake-stricken Indonesia for the annual meeting of the IMF and World Bank, which is expected to deal with rising protectionism, vulnerable emerging markets and record debt levels.

The gathering will be held from Tuesday to Sunday at the resort island of Bali, about 1,125km from Palu, the city on Sulawesi wracked by an earthquake and tsunami on September 28, leaving more than 1,500 dead and 1,000 missing.

But the meeting’s focus is averting economic disasters. US President Donald Trump’s trade war against China, along with disputes with allies such as the EU, Mexico and Canada, is a key source of concern.

Like the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which lowered its economic growth forecast for the world economy to 3.7% for 2018, IMF chief Christine Lagarde signalled the fund would cut the outlook, which in July stood at 3.9%.