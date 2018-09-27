Argentina gets more funding from IMF, but must stop interfering in forex market

New York/Buenos Aires — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday increased its three-year lending programme with Argentina by $7bn to $57bn, on the condition that the central bank halted full-scale interventions to support the ailing peso.

IMF MD Christine Lagarde, speaking at a media conference in New York alongside Argentinian economy minister Nicolas Dujovne, said the fund was "significantly frontloading" disbursements under the programme. It would boost the financing available to the end of 2019 by $19bn, she said.

Argentina has been at the centre of emerging-market turmoil in 2018 after a drought plunged Latin America's third-largest economy into recession.

Investor fears that Argentina will not be able to service its foreign debt in 2019 have made the peso one of the world's worst-performing currencies in 2018. It has lost more than 50% of its value in the year.

Lagarde said that Argentina's central bank had agreed as part of the deal to allow the peso currency to float freely and would only intervene in the foreign exchange market in extreme circumstances.

The central bank has spent nearly $16 billion in reserves this year in a failed attempt to prop up the peso, using a large share of the dollars disbursed by the IMF so far.