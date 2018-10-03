World

China goes after its actors in US — and Fan Bingbing is the first

Chinese tax authorities found Fan had split her contract to evade taxes of $1.1m over payments for her role in ‘Air Strike’

03 October 2018 - 13:48 Yawen Chen and Martin Pollard
Actress Fan Bingbing is being charged with evading tax on her movie earnings in the US by Chinese authorities. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE/FILE PHOTO
Actress Fan Bingbing is being charged with evading tax on her movie earnings in the US by Chinese authorities. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE/FILE PHOTO

Beijing — China has ordered A-list movie star Fan Bingbing to pay about 884-million yuan ($129m) in overdue taxes and fines, state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday, as a crackdown on tax evasion in the entertainment industry gathers momentum.

The actor, whose June disappearance touched off wild speculation about her whereabouts, has appeared in the “X-Men” and “Iron Man” film franchises, attracting more than 62-million online followers in China.

Xinhua said an investigation by Chinese tax authorities found Fan had split her contract to evade taxes of 7.3-million yuan ($1.1m) over payments for her role in “Air Strike”, a film due to be released this year. Fan and companies she represented also evaded 248-million yuan ($36.11m) in additional taxes, Xinhua said, but gave no details regarding this figure.

The tax bureau in the eastern coastal province of Jiangsu delivered its judgment to Fan on Sunday, levying fines of more than 596-million yuan ($86.78m) for tax evasion and assessing overdue taxes of more than 288-million yuan ($41.93m), Xinhua said.

In a letter posted on her official account on China’s Twitter-like Weibo, Fan said she fully accepted the authorities’ decision and would overcome “all difficulties”, to pay the penalties.

Reuters could not immediately reach Fan or a representative to seek comment. Xinhua said police had put a “restriction”, on Fan’s agent for attempting to conceal and destroy evidence during June investigations. Fan dropped off the radar in June, amid reports that she was involved in the investigation, a vanishing act that prompted reports she had been detained.

Reuters was unable to contact Fan or her agent for comment on those reports.

On Wednesday, the South China Morning Post said Fan was released two weeks ago from “residential surveillance” at a “holiday resort” in Jiangsu used to investigate officials and transferred to authorities in Beijing for further investigation, citing unnamed sources.

Since June, China has been investigating tax evasion in its film and television industry, following reports that some of its most famous actors, Fan among them, have been accused of signing so-called “yin-yang” contracts.

Chinese State Administration of Taxation (SAT) said companies and individuals in the industry who voluntarily “rectify their behaviour” and pay back taxes evaded prior to December 31 will be exempt from administrative punishment and fines, according to Xinhua. 

Reuters

China accuses US of ‘trade bullying’ as fresh tariffs hit home

Beijing says it is willing to restart trade negotiations if the talks are ‘based on mutual respect and equality’
World
8 days ago

China pulls rank on Hong Kong as Facebook posts page for National Party

While China censors media outlets and bans Facebook, Twitter and Google on the mainland, Hong Kong has relatively fewer restrictions
Companies
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
An African country by any other name: eSwatini ...
World / Africa
2.
China goes after its actors in US — and Fan ...
World
3.
With Russia in mind, US pledges to fight for Nato ...
World
4.
Australia versus Facebook, Apple, Amazon and ...
World

Related Articles

Smaller crowd turns out for protest over China’s stance
World / Asia

China pulls rank on Hong Kong as Facebook posts page for National Party
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.