Trump hammers China for targeting US farmers in trade dispute

Washington — US President Donald Trump accused China on Wednesday of "vicious" targeting of US farmers and using them as leverage to get trade concessions.

"China is targeting our farmers, who they know I love & respect, as a way of getting me to continue allowing them to take advantage of the US. They are being vicious in what will be their failed attempt. We were being nice — until now!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

American farmers have been a target in the global clash over trade policy as other countries seek to retaliate for US duties on Chinese goods, as well as on steel and aluminium imports from the EU, Canada and Mexico. The affected countries have in turn targeted US agricultural products, including soybeans, dairy, meat, produce and liquor.

The US exported $138bn in agriculture products in 2017, including $21.5bn of soybeans, the most valuable export. China imported $12.3bn of US soybeans in 2017, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration said it will use a Great Depression-era programme to pay up to $12bn to help US farmers weather the growing trade war.

Many farmers and farm-state legislators condemned the move. Republican Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota said farmers in his state have already been hurt by the trade war, losing millions in lost orders. "They’d much rather have free trade so they’d like to have trade arrangements already completed … they’re not going to be able to survive if this continues down the same path," Rounds told CNN.

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska urged Trump on Twitter to "recognize that trade assistance is no substitute for trade itself."

Rural and agricultural states supported Trump by wide margins in the 2016 election.

Farmers will be able to sign up for the state aid in September, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Wednesday.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida responded enthusiastically to Trump’s tweet. "100% correct. #China plays hardball & this is the first time someone gives it back to them … they seek economic dominance at our expense … We need hang tough & together on China," he wrote.

