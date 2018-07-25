WATCH: What Trump’s tariffs mean for the Brics nations

The 10th annual Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) summit begins on Wednesday, with the focus on how emerging markets can further advance their economies, build diplomatic relations and improve socioeconomic development.

The threat of a global trade war is likely to dominate talks at the summit.

Last year, Standard Bank political economist Simon Freemantle was of the view that the election of Donald Trump as US president could provide the Brics nations with a new lease on life.

He joined Business Day TV to discuss this in relation the summit and amid escalating trade tension.