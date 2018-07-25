Economy

News Leader

WATCH: What Trump’s tariffs mean for the Brics nations

25 July 2018 - 10:40 Business Day TV
Brics. Picture: ISTOCK
Brics. Picture: ISTOCK

The 10th annual Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) summit begins on Wednesday, with the focus on how emerging markets can further advance their economies, build diplomatic relations and improve socioeconomic development.

The threat of a global trade war is likely to dominate talks at the summit.

Last year, Standard Bank political economist Simon Freemantle was of the view that the election of Donald Trump as US president could provide the Brics nations with a new lease on life.

He joined Business Day TV to discuss this in relation the summit and amid escalating trade tension.

Standard Bank political economist Simon Freemantle talks to Business Day TV about the Brics summit and the effect of trade tensions on emerging economies

Brics loans to Eskom and Transnet in the spotlight ahead of summit

Civil Brics Forum says their poor financial track records should have disqualified them for loans from the New Development Bank
Companies
1 day ago

Brics members’ low investment in JSE points to limited economic ties

The countries’ presence is underwhelming with only three companies from the Brics coalition making sizeable contributions, writes Bhaso Ndzendze
Opinion
1 day ago

China rallies Brics support as Trump trade war heats up

China, Brazil, Russia, India and SA have agreed to ‘fight against trade protectionism together’, China’s finance ministry says, ...
World
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Cementing SA's place in Brics

Cyril Ramaphosa is perfectly suited to the task of seeing through smoke and mirrors and focusing on the only prize that matters — foreign investment.
Opinion
7 hours ago

Protectionism is stupid, says Lesetja Kganyago

A looming global trade war is likely to dominate the Brics summit, with Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene saying the bloc is ‘navigating a lot of ...
Economy
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
China to invest nearly $15bn in SA
Economy
2.
Protectionism is stupid, says Lesetja Kganyago
Economy
3.
Reserve Bank slashes 2018 growth forecast
Economy
4.
What to look out for this week for clues to SA’s ...
Economy
5.
China juggernaut is beating the West to SA’s ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.